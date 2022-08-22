Mount St. Joseph lived through a dream fall at Abatiell Field last year.
With the addition of standouts athletes from Mill River’s squad, along with MSJ’s own talent, they shot to the top of Division IV and claimed their first state championship in program history.
Their encore performance is soon to raise the curtain and they’re out to prove they can do it again.
The Mounties are one of many teams in the Rutland Herald coverage area with plenty to prove this fall.
Let’s take a look at some interesting matchups to watch this season.
Fair Haven at MSJ, 9/2
MSJ lost a lot of scoring punch from its state championship team last year, so it will have to be a new group leading the charge in 2022.
Fair Haven was a young club last year and should take another step forward this year.
These teams played a competitive contest that the Mounties won last year and I’d expect it to be even more evenly-matched this time around.
RHS at Essex, 9/10
The Jay Brady Kickoff Classic always brings some tough competition for Rutland High and this year will be no different.
Essex, the host of the tournament, is coming off a dominant run to the Division I title last fall, where the Hornets allowed just one goal in the playoffs.
For a Rutland team trying to grow and set a winning standard, a game like this could be a great learning experience.
Sharon at MSJ, 9/13
Sharon Academy has consistently been one of the top squads in Division IV and are as well-coached as they come across the state, so this will be a challenge.
MSJ swept Sharon last year, but the Mounties did that to everybody they faced, so that was nothing for the Phoenix to hang their heads about.
With some big graduation losses for MSJ, the two squads could be on much more equal footing. This is the first of two of their regular season matchups.
OV at Green Mt., 9/20
Brian Thomas is taking over the Otter Valley boys soccer team this season and has plenty of holes to fill from graduation losses.
The Otters’ schedule is filled with tough matchups, among them matchups with Woodstock and Mount Anthony.
Green Mountain is another team that surely fits the description of tough opponents. The Chieftains have been to three straight Division III championship games, and despite some key graduations, they should be competitive once again.
It will be interesting to see how Thomas’ Otters take on that type of challenge.
Proctor at Westside, 9/24
There’s only one way to go for the West Rutland boys soccer team and that is up.
With another year of experience, hopefully more wins will follow for the young squad.
No matter how the season is going to this point, the Golden Horde will surely get up even more for this game against rival Proctor on Homecoming in Westside.
Both teams have plenty of young talent looking to make their imprint on one of Division IV’s best rivalries.
Bratt at Rutland, 10/4
Brattleboro and Rutland were pretty evenly-matched in Southern Vermont League play last year.
The Colonels bested the Raiders by a goal midseason and then Rutland got its revenge to close the regular season.
The Raiders seemed to play their best against rival Brattleboro last year, and given the rivalry, Rutland will want to have that kind of effort again in 2022.
The Raiders hope efforts like that wind up in a few more ticks in the win column as well.
Proctor at
Springfield, 10/4
Just having a team is a blessing for Springfield this year.
Last year, participation numbers weren’t high enough to warrant the Cosmos fielding a squad, so it’s a step forward for them this season.
Springfield has a condensed schedule and Proctor is one of the few teams it has scheduled.
Proctor should be a decent test with two young coaches in Curtis Tomlinson and Gannon McKearin hoping to bring the program back to the top of its game.
Woodstock at GM, 10/11
By Woodstock standards, last year was a down year for the Wasps in boys soccer, but if playing .500 is a down year, you’re doing pretty well.
Woodstock should provide one of Green Mountain’s bigger challenges of the regular season.
Green Mountain is looking to make its fourth straight trip to championship weekend and with some key graduation losses, especially on the offensive end, there’s some work to do.
A late-season matchup against a higher-division opponent could provide a nice view of where the Chieftains are in terms of their playoff goals.
FHU vs. OV, 10/15
The Jimmy T Showcase at Taranovich Field has a handful of rivalry games on the docket and this fits the bill.
When the Slaters and Otters met last year on this stage, it was Otter Valley making the short trip back to Brandon with a win in tow.
Their other matchup was a tie.
Two Rutland County rivals who know each other really well, this shouldn’t disappoint.
Fair Haven will be looking to take a step forward, while Otter Valley will be trying to make its mark under a new coach in Brian Thomas.
