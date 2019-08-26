It all starts in the back and ends up front, and a handful of area boys soccer teams will have new keepers and/or freshman strikers when the Marble Valley League season gets underway later this week.
New keepers arrive at Otter Valley (Ben Adams), Fair Haven (Kole Matta), Mount St. Joseph Academy (Peter Carlson), Springfield (Max Leninsky) and possibly Proctor, where veteran Solomon Parker and freshman Ian French work the net in preseason.
French could fit into both aforementioned categories; if Parker plays goalie, French will be the Phantoms’ striker.
West Rutland and Rutland lost major offensive pieces to graduation. While freshman Eli Rosi is one of those competing for a role up front at Rutland, Westside will start the season with ninth-grader Noah Olson on the attack.
Profiles of Rutland and Windsor county teams appear below:
Fair Haven
The Slaters didn’t make the trip to the Division II tournament last year but with nearly the entire roster back and a boost coming for the offense, they could grab the MVL’s most improved award.
They’ll integrate some underclassmen into a team that graduated just two players, with freshman goalie Kole Matta at the top of the list. Coach Tim Dayton was impressed by Matta as early as his sixth-grade season, enough that he’ll move former goalie Nathan Stone to the attack and slip the rugged Matta to the net.
“He’s very physically capable and can cover his area,” Dayton said.
Dayton praises Stone as a striker with good instincts.
“He’s a natural goal scorer,” he said, pointing to Stone’s ability to get the right touch on the ball and see angles of attack.
The Slaters program has even more help on the way with a good seventh- and eighth-grade crop coming up.
“I think we’re going in the right direction,” Dayton said. “As far as these guys go, we made a step forward from last year.”
Key figures at midfield are Nick Carrabino, who has an eye for the pass and a variety of distance shots, and Tyler McClure and Johnny Bruno.
Carrabino could play multiple spots, as could midfielder/back Jakob Hochberg.
Tackling machine Jonas Green and Michael Thayer will anchor the defense in front of Matta.
Green Mountain
Sneaky, sneaky.
Green Mountain likes to get scoring from its midfield, so Chieftains goals might sneak up on opponents.
GM graduated six players from last year’s 8-5-1 team, but with nearly 30 players in the program and some imports from Black River, they could sneak past that record.
To do that, the Chieftains will keep building on coach Cole Wilhelm’s possession style and develop some composure to cut down on last year’s breakdowns.
Wilhelm has also coached this team at lower levels. “They have a good team chemistry, which is a lucky thing for me,” Wilhelm said.
Tall, rangy Skyler Klezos returns to goal. He has a long reach and is “fearless,” said Wilhelm. ”To me he’s one of those goalies who just has natural talent and ability.”
Wilhelm felt he couldn’t help Klezos refine his game last year but new assistant Jacob Walker can as a goalie coach.
James Anderson, Elias Stowell-Aleman, Everett Moher and Ty Merrill return to play midfield, where former Black River player Jack Boyle will also play.
Sawyer Pippen and Kagan Hance will be in the back.
GM was a quarterfinalist last year in Division III.
”Last year was pretty good but we can build on that some and improve, I’m sure,” Wilhelm said.
MSJ
MSJ is short on experience but new head coach Josh Souza, an assistant last year, has an abundance of enthusiasm and team spirit on his young squad.
It’s contagious.
“We’re starting fresh and I really like the energy. We have a nice group of coachable players,” he said.
Defections and graduations left MSJ in total rebuilding mode. MSJ is young and won’t have much size but the Mounties will try to use speed and smarts to overcome opponents who try to run them off the ball.
The new keeper is freshman Peter Carlson, a sophomore from the Rutland Christian School who is among MSJ’s fittest players and is soaking up knowledge at his new position.
Veteran Michael Vitagliano moves to center fullback, where he will join Sam Paquin, Brian Pierce, Christian Laporte and Dominic Valente.
Manuel Scoute, a senior, will drive the team from midfield and take command of a group that includes speedy Christian Caranza, Chase Wiegers, Xavier Lawson and Jacob Woods.
MSJ will adopt a new formation this year with attacks Cortland Hussick, Ethan Courcelle and Marquis Reed the tip of the spear.
Once school is in session and international students arrive, MSJ expects to add players.
MSJ, 5-8-1 last regular season, competes in Division IV and faces a tough divisional test in the opener at Proctor on Saturday.
Mill River
Tyler Regula is just the type of keeper you want with a team making a fresh start. New head coach Peter Roach is impressed with his leadership skills and anyone who has played Mill River the past three years knows Regula’s stellar play in the nets.
But the Minutemen have some other key pieces, like Tyler Corey up front, Devin Poczobut at fullback and Cameron Smith at midfield.
“We’re really excited about our possibilities,” said Roach. “I think we’ll improve as the season goes along. My mantra is we’re going to come out and compete.”
Roach thinks Poczobut will emerge as a leader and while many positions are still being sorted out, he’s penciled Jude Seo into another defensive slot. Seo returns to the team after having spent a year abroad.
Smith has the foot skills and smarts to be a good distributor and is joined by other solid athletes at midfield in Aidan Botti and senior Matt Graves.
”A pure hustler,” Roach says of Graves.
Corey is a dedicated club soccer player who brings quickness and talent to the attack.
Seniors Chris Peer and Anthony Cange re-join the team and Tyler Weatherhogg is a freshman with promise.
{span}Mill River will compete in the Division III tournament this year but maintains its traditional D-II-heavy schedule, which can only serve to point out areas of concern and toughen the team for playoffs.{/span}
{span}”We’ll learn a lot about ourselves,” said Roach, whose team, 2-11-1 last year, hosts Windsor{/span} in the opener on Saturday.
Otter Valley
A lot of new faces and a new division greet the Otters after an 8-5-1 regular season followed by the graduation of nine seniors.
Coach Richard Williams is back to training a new group but one of a half-dozen freshmen on the squad, Ben Adams, made his job easier by volunteering to step into goal. Adams is a former middle school keeper and rangy at about 6 feet, and Williams is excited about his prospects.
“Hopefully we’ll get four good years out of him,” said Williams.
With 20 out for the program, other freshmen will get significant field time but the Otters are stacked with veteran leadership at midfield with Cole Letourneau, Sawyer Pierpont and Kieran Williams, who all pretty much played 90 minutes a game last year.
Lane Eddy on defense and Luca Sifone and Sam Scholar on attack will be asked to take on larger roles after playing limited minutes last season.
The Otters will drop down to the Division III tournament, fitting in nicely with the departure of Twin Valley to D-IV and perennial powerhouse Stowe to D-II.
That won’t make the regular season any easier for the Otters but their largely D-II schedule should callous the young squad for the tournament.
“I’m excited about that,” said Williams. “We have no easy games on the schedule but if the boys stay on task and the boys learn a few things I think we can be competitive.”
Proctor
Proctor is another school with a small graduating contingent and the Phantoms will get a bump in numbers with Jed and Matt Nop (the latter from the Middlebury High JV team) coming aboard from the Rutland Area Christian School and Logan Starling signing on from his old home at MSJ.
Starling’s presence could help the Phantoms coaching staff make up its mind about who will be in the net, where incumbent Parker and sophomore French are competing. Whomever does not play goal will be elsewhere on the field: Parker would be on defense and French at striker. Starling played a dynamic brand of defense for the Mounties last year and so Proctor gets a big boost, where veteran Joe Valerio is already slated to return at fullback.
Veterans Conner McKearin and Brennon Crossmon return to anchor the midfield. In all, eight of 11 starters return, with Proctor carrying 17 players in all.
Proctor was a 5-7-2 team last regular season and fell in the Division IV quarterfinals, but has the potential to get even farther.
Rutland
You don’t replace scoring forces and presences like midfielder Jacob Henderson or striker Andres Aguilar. So what’s a coach to do?
“The biggest thing for us is understanding the movement of the ball, to be in the right position to get off quality shots,” said coach Ron Henderson as he re-tools the attack nine seniors graduated following Rutland’s 9-5-2 2018 season.
Henderson is juggling Ezra Robichaud, Finn McGuinness, Michael O’Connor and Eli Rosi on the front line as Rutland searches for scoring in the preseason.
“It’s going to be kind of a revolving door,” the coach said.
O’Connor is a sophomore and Rosi a freshman. Sophomores Ollie Hamilton and Liam Navin are the other newcomers.
“I’m impressed with how the new guys have stepped up and embraced things right away,” Henderson said.
There are big expectations for Jaden Kelley, who won the job in goal last year. Sean Olsen is back on defense and is joined by Joe Lafarge, a former midfielder, with Tanner Merrill, Braeden Carleton, Carter Stearns, McGuinness and Ryan McLaughlin at midfield.
There are 41 in the program this year including Robichaud and Joey Giancola, transfers from MSJ.
“They fit in nicely,” Henderson said.
Rutland opens at Saturday, hosting Hartford at 11 a.m.
Springfield
New coach Victor Cucullo played on three Black River championship teams for Tony Valente and knows the formula for success. Now he’s trying to bring it to the Cosmos, a team with some firepower that needs to develop defensively.
“We need to be a family and work on communication,” he said after a rough scrimmage for his team.
What the Cosmos have is talent up the middle in center back Kristof Illiopoulous and middies Lucas and Jared Pughs (brothers).
“I’m looking for them to be leaders,” Cucullo said. “They are going to be the backbone of our team. They’ve got to have a strong presence.”
The same is expected of new goalie Max Leninski, last year’s backup. Leninski was one of the bright spots in that scrimmage when he faced a barrage of shots.
The Cosmos will have two strikers and one, Brady Roy, is expected to produce a lot of offense. Cucullo had not selected his running mate at this writing.
Overall, the Cosmos return 11 players from their 5-9-1 season. They open the season Sept. 4 at Fair Haven and will entertain neighboring Green Mountain in the home opener Sept. 7.
West Rutland
So long, Eric Maxham. Hello, new concept.
Replacing the state’s all-time leading goal scorer isn’t something you want to try to do, so West Rutland won’t. New coach Dillon Zaengle, an assistant last year, is preaching a page-turning season and more than a dozen returning players are eager to get after it after last year’s D-IV finals loss to Arlington.
At the very least, the Golden Horde will be very strong defensively, from the backs to big veteran goalie Kyle Laughlin.
Levi Petit, who had a big goal against rival Arlington last year, and freshman Noah Olson will head up the West Rutland offense.
“He’s a very athletic kid,” Zaengle said of Olson. “He’s quick and makes solid touches. I think he’ll work well with Levi up there.”
Ryan Smith, formerly an attack, and year-round soccer player Drew Frankenberg will anchor the defense in front of Laughlin.
The midfield is strong with veterans Tyler Serrani (“He’ll play a huge role this year,” says the coach), McAllister Perry (a club soccer player) and Tim Blanchard, whom Zaengle sees as a big ball-winner.
“We’re finding our identity without Eric but I think we’re going to be solid,” Zaengle said. “We have high expectations.”
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.