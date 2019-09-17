Vermont soccer is constantly evolving, but some dynamics are resistant to change.
The Metro Division has set a high bar for the rest of the state, producing the last 17 boys soccer champions in Division I. This year's landscape is strikingly similar, with eight Metro teams leading the Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings. A pair of Capital Division schools fill out the top 10, with seven-time defending D-III champ Stowe followed by U-32.
A few strong teams from the Lake Division and the Southern Vermont League are still on the outside looking in after nearly three weeks of play. The good news for those contenders is that some Metro schools are bound to stumble as their league schedules intensify. When the dust settles after this week, there should be golden opportunities for up-and-coming teams to disrupt the Metro-heavy hierarchy.
1. CVU (5-0). Last year, the Redhawks gave up three goals. They've outscored opponents 19-0 this season following 1-0 victories over Mount Mansfield and Burlington. CVU will face St. Johnsbury and South Burlington this week.
2. Burlington (3-1-1) The Seahorses retain their No. 2 spot after a 2-1 win over Essex and a 1-0 loss to CVU. They will play at Rice on Wednesday and at Essex on Saturday.
3. Essex (4-1) Stefan DiGangi scored the game-winner on a bicycle kick Monday, sparking a 2-1 win over Colchester. The Hornets have scored 21 goals and will return to action against Essex and Middlebury.
4. South Burlington (4-0) Samy Slamani scored twice in a 4-1 victory over BFA-St. Albans and registered a hat trick in Monday's 5-0 romp over Rice. Goalie Tenzin Yeshi has posted three shutouts for the Wolves, who visit Rutland and CVU this week.
5. St. Johnsbury (4-0) The Hilltoppers are seeking their third straight finals appearance in Division I and they've shown grit during three straight one-goal victories. St. Johnsbury edged Lake Region and Mount Mansfield last week and will battle CVU and Mount Mansfield this week.
6. Mt. Mansfield (1-3-1) The Cougars face a big week with matches against Colchester and St. Johnsbury. MMU is rebounding from one-goal losses against CVU and St. Johnsbury.
7. BFA-St. Albans (3-1-1) An overtime goal by Kam Dunsmore lifted the Bobwhites to a 1-0 win over Colchester. Dunsmore scored again in a 4-1 loss to South Burlington. BFA will visit Missisquoi on Wednesday.
8. Colchester (2-3) The Lakers faced off against an unbeaten Mount Abraham side averaging five goals per match and handed the Eagles a 6-1 defeat. Colchester stumbled during a 2-1 loss to Essex and will attempt to regroup against Mount Mansfield and Rice this week.
9. Stowe (3-0) Rai Bleda and Jack Seivwright scored two goals apiece and Jono Nissenbaum dished out two assists in a 5-0 win over Rice. The seven-time defending D-III champs will face Lyndon and Northfield-Williamstown this week.
10. U-32 (3-1) Haris Dzonbic and Dylan Clayton fueled a 3-0 victory over Rice. Trevor Clayton recorded a hat trick in five minutes during an 8-0 win over Randolph. U-32 is set to play Thetford and Harwood.
On the bubble: Brattleboro (3-1), Harwood (3-1), Milton (3-1), Winooski (4-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.