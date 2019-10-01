The Chittenden County boys soccer teams continue to steal the show but a lot of outsiders are looking for a little R-E-S-P-E-C-T.
Playoffs begin in three weeks and there's still an undefeated team in each of the four divisions. CVU (8-0-1), Stowe (8-0), Winooski (8-0) and Proctor (6-0-1) have passed all the early tests and control their own destiny while attempting to lock up No. 1 seeds for the post-season.
The Division I landscape appears eerily similar to previous years, with an elite pack of Metro Division powers vying for supremacy. Many teams from other areas in the state boast flashy scorers and impressive records, but their caliber of competition just doesn't compare.
CVU, South Burlington, Burlington, Rice, Colchester and Essex have all claimed D-I titles in the past decade, proving how difficult it is for a non-Metro team to prevail. A few have come close to dethroning the giants, with Burr and Burton making it all the way to the title game in 2009. Since then, Brattleboro, Missisquoi, Middlebury, Hartford and Mount Anthony all blazed a path to the semifinals before being eliminated.
The D-II talent is much more spread out, with schools from every corner of Vermont creating a huge logjam near the top of the standings. But Stowe is clearly the team to beat as the Raiders join the D-II ranks after winning seven consecutive championships in D-III. Lek Nath Luitel recently scored his 100th career goal for Winooski, which has never won a title. Proctor is a 19-time champ after claiming back-to-back D-IV titles in 2015 and 2016.
With most teams facing tough tests Wednesday, here are the latest Rutland Herald / Times Argus power rankings:
1. CVU (8-0-1) Ben Sampson, James Schmidt, Jack Sinopoli, Mateo Barreno-Smith and Riley Gauthier scored in a 5-0 rout over Colchester. The Redhawks have outscored teams 30-2 and will take on Rice and Essex this week.
2. Burlington (5-1-3) Striker Jake Manley (two goals) and goalie Owen Harris (three saves) led BHS to a 2-1 overtime victory over BFA-St. Albans. Early-season victories over Harwood, Montpelier and Essex add to a stacked resume. The Seahorses will host Mount Mansfield on Wednesday.
3. Essex (7-1-1) Stefan Digangi and Carter Frankenhoff scored in a 2-0 win over Rice and Andrew Seavers was stellar in goal again. The Hornets earned a 1-0 win over St. Johnsbury to maintain their spot at No. 2 in the D-I standings. Life doesn't get easier this week with matches against South Burlington and CVU.
4. Mount Mansfield (5-3-1) The Cougars are on the rise following a 3-0 win over BFA-St. Albans and a 4-2 victory over South Burlington. MMU hasn't won a title in 19 years and made its last semifinal appearance in 2006, but this year could be special. The Cougars face Burlington and Colchester in the upcoming days.
5. South Burlington (6-2) The Wolves are still ranked third in D-I but they're moving in the wrong direction after allowing a combined eight goals during losses to CVU and Mount Mansfield. A home match against Essex under the lights will give South Burlington a chance to redeem itself Wednesday.
6. Stowe (8-0) Two years ago the Raiders set a high bar with 11 shutouts, and then last year they did even better with 12 clean sheets. This year Isaiah Schaefer-Geiger joined the team after moving from Washington and he's already recorded seven shutouts, including six straight. Alex Reichelt scored the game-winner against Harwood in overtime, while Rai Bleda sparked a string of three goals in seven minutes during a 4-0 win over GMVS. Stowe returns to action against Montpelier and North Country.
7. BFA-St. Albans (4-3-1) The Bobwhites' high-powered offense was neutralized during a 3-0 defeat against Mount Mansfield and a 2-1 overtime loss to Burlington. Striker Kam Dunsmore has supplied most of BFA's scoring and he's also a star field-goal kicker for the football team. Goalie Caden Hart and the Bobwhites defense will have to be sharp this week against St. Johnsbury and Rice.
8. St. Johnsbury (5-3) The Hilltoppers snapped a three-match losing skid by shutting out Burr and Burton, 2-0. Tommy Zschau and Tucker Chapman scored for St. Johnsbury, which is 0-2 in championship appearances after advancing to the finals the past two years. The Hilltoppers are poised to lock up at least one home playoff game and they'll be back in action against BFA-St. Albans and South Burlington.
9. Harwood (5-2-1) The defending D-II champs went 1-1-1 during a trio of high-profile Capital Division clashes. Harwood tied U-32, lost to Stowe and beat Lake Region to hang tight in the top 10. The Highlanders are ranked ninth in D-II, which could change this week with winnable games on tap against Lamoille and Lyndon.
10. Montpelier (5-2-1) Striker Haris Dzonbic is back in a Solons jersey after finalizing a mid-season transfer from his previous school, U-32. He gives MHS much-needed firepower in the attacking third, joining Quinn Mills, Sina Fellahi and Ronnie Riby-Williams to form a potent attack. Montpelier faces off against Stowe and GMVS this week.
On the bubble: Brattleboro (6-2), Colchester (3-5), Lake Region (5-2-1), Middlebury (6-2), Mount Abraham (5-1-2), Winooski (8-0)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.