Some lopsided boys soccer scores highlighted the talent gap in Vermont’s lower divisions, while Division I features the haves and the have-mores.
U-32 has outscored teams 21-1 after Saturday’s 14-0 victory over Lyndon. The Division II Raiders struggled in recent years against Capital Division rivals Stowe, Harwood and Montpelier, but it’s clear that Mike Noyes’ 2022 squad can keep up with the big dogs.
Coach Peter Stratman’s cooperative Twinfield-Cabot program has outscored opponents 24-1. The D-IV Trojans and Huskies blew out Danville, 12-1, before coasting past Oxbow and Blue Mountain.
Reigning D-III champ Enosburg has also knocked in 24 goals while conceding three. The Hornets’ firepower was undeniable during a 12-1 victory at Craftsbury. D-III powerhouse Stowe is fresh off an 11-0 win over Lamoille,
The D-I action has been filled with parity, marking a refreshing change for most squads. Although 19-time champ CVU still has a good shot to claim title No. 20, it won’t be easy. Three years ago the Redhawks enjoyed a 17-1 goal differential while waltzing through the playoffs, but that type of power grab isn’t likely this fall. With a strong contingent of Southern Vermont squads in the mix, fans could finally see a non-Metro squad capture the D-I crown for the first time in 21 years.
Lots of change in the air as teams continue to test the waters during the upcoming days. Heading into a busy stretch of matches, here is the first edition of the Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings:
1. CVU (2-1) First-half goals by Henry Frost and Zach Slitznagle lifted the Redhawks to a season-opening 2-0 victory over Burr & Burton. Slitznagle also scored during a 2-1 loss to New York powerhouses Northwood and recorded a hat trick in a 7-1 win over Rutland. CVU graduated 10 players from last year’s 10-4-2 squad, which suffered a 2-0 loss to Mount Mansfield in the quarterfinals for the team’s earliest playoff exit in over a decade. Current seniors Sam Dennison and Diego Robinson will lead the Redhawks into a crucial match Friday vs. South Burlington.
2. Mount Mansfield (3-0) Owen Pinaud has scored in every match for a Cougars side that’s netted 11 goals and allowed zero. Adrien Dezon-Gaillard also scored in a 2-0 win over Rutland, while Pinaud and Ben Lyster recorded two goals apiece in a 6-0 win over Spaulding. Joss Clegg and Raphael Campanile contributed goals in a 3-0 win over Milton. Ben Crary, Oscar Howard and goalie Eric Bissell also power a MMU side that returns eight starters. The Cougars will travel to play Middlebury on Wednesday.
3. South Burlington (2-0) Six seniors and nine juniors lead coach Adolphe Lumumba’s team, which kicked off the season with a 3-0 win vs. Harwood and a 3-2 victory over Rice. Oliver Clifford (two goals) and Giovanni Stazi scored against the Highlanders, with Evan Richardson dishing out three assists. Hammad Ali served up the game-winner in the 79th minute to spark a come-from-behind victory over the Green Knights. Clifford and Mike Schmidt also scored against Rice, with Evan Richardson and Max Fontana recording assists.
4. Colchester (2-0) Junior forward Jacques Alfani scored twice to help the Lakers pull away in the second half during a 5-2 win over Middlebury. Demunga Alfani, Henry Bacon and Nathan Allard also scored, while Ehtan Gamelin notched three assists. Jacques Alfani (two goals), Bacon and Owen Talbot found the back of the net during Saturday’s 4-2 win over Rice. The Lakers haven’t won a title since 2013 and will host Mount Abraham on Wednesday.
5. Essex (1-1) Senior midfielder Cooper Biederbeck punished Rutland with two goals and one assist while leading the Hornets to a 6-1 win during the Jay Brady Kickoff Classic. Alden Leahey, Rowan Jensen, Shanka Mitra and Frankie Santaniello rounded out the scoring as Essex capitalized five times on restarts. The Hornets opened the Brady tourney with a 5-2 loss to Northwood and will host Burlington on Friday.
6. Mount Anthony (2-1) The Patriots struggled during a 4-2 loss to Middlebury, but one-goal victories over St. Johnsbury and Burlington prove they’re the real deal. Collin Bevin scored twice in a 3-2 over over the Hilltoppers and Peter McKenna buried the game-winner in the 61st minute. Goalie Aiden Moscarello stopped a second-half penalty kick against the Seahorses and then assisted Bevin for the game-winner in overtime. Silas Rella-Neill also scored vs. BHS and teammate Luke Rizio is a threat up front after transferring from Twin Valley.
7. Burlington (1-1) A pair of Joey Manley goals in the second half propelled the Seahorses past Stowe, 2-1. Quinn Sessions tallied one assist for BHS, which won the 2020 championship by outscoring playoff opponents 15-0. Oliver Alimasi scored against Mount Anthony and Liam Hand stopped six shots in front of the goal. Coach Mukhtar Abdulahi’s team has nearly 20 combined seniors and juniors and will host Rice on Wednesday.
8. St. Johnsbury (2-1) The Hilltoppers have never won a title, but they proved their mettle with back-to-back title appearances in 2017 and 2018. Gus Yerkes and Geraldo Fernandez capitalized on first-half assists by playmaker Jorge Trade during Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Burr & Burton. Silas Chapman and Riku Momozawa scored in a 2-0 victory over BFA-St. Albans, with the Hilltoppers outshooting the Bobwhites 14-3. Fernandez and Ozzy Alsaid-Ahmad buried goals during the close loss to MAU. Goalie Fernando Gutierrez and midfielder Aidan Brody are also weapons for St. J, which will visit BFA-St. Albans next week.
9. Stowe (1-1). Ben Nissenbaum recorded three goals and three assists to help rout the Lancers. TJ Guffey and Woody Reichelt are also experienced varsity standouts for a program that rattled off eight straight championships from 2012-19. The Raiders will travel to play Paine Mountain on Wednesday and will face a big test next week at U-32.
10. Harwood (1-1) Senior Jordan Shullenberger will cause nightmares for most opponents after erupting for a program-record 29 goals last fall. Shullenberger tallied three goals and one assist during Saturday’s 8-1 victory at Hazen, while Eamon Langlais chipped in with two goals. The Highlanders endured home losses to Montpelier in the playoffs during the past two years and would love to claim payback against the Solons during this year’s tourney.
ON THE BUBBLE
U-32 (3-0), Enosburg (3-0), Montpelier (1-0), Middlebury (1-1), Rice (1-2)
DIVISION I TOP 5
1. CVU (2-1) 2. Mt. Mansfield (3-0) 3. South Burlington (2-0) 4. Colchester (2-0) 5. Essex (1-1)
DIVISION II TOP 5
1. Harwood (1-1) 2. Montpelier (1-0) 3. Middlebury (1-1) 4. Rice (1-2) 5. U-32 (3-0)
DIVISION III TOP 5
1. Stowe (1-1) 2. Enosburg (3-0) 3. Vergennes (2-0-1) 4. Peoples (2-0) 5. Woodstock (1-0)
DIVISION IV TOP 5
1. Winooski (1-2) 2. Arlington (2-0) 3. Twinfield-Cabot (3-0) 4. Rivendell (1-1) 5. Christ Covenant (1-0)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.