To still be playing soccer in November, a team puts all its puzzle pieces in the right spots.
The No. 1 seed Mount St. Joseph boys soccer team has fit its puzzle together to perfection this year and it has the Mounties on the doorstep of history.
MSJ (15-1) plays No. 2 Rivendell (12-3-1) on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Manchester’s picturesque Applejack Stadium looking to lock up the first Division IV championship in program history.
“They’re focused. You’re at the point in the season now where you’re not introducing anything new,” said Mounties coach Josh Souza. “It’s about talking about how we progressed through the season, where we were at the first time we played (Rivendell) and where we are now.
“It’s everything you would imagine. This is a pretty surreal thing.”
Being on the state championship stage was just a pipe dream in 2019 when the Mounties went 0-14-1. Two years later, they are playing for all the marbles. It’s something that isn’t lost on the coaching staff and its players.
“It shows that from any position you can work your way up with hard work and dedication,” said senior Ethan Courcelle, who has been part of that rise.
Soccer is a game about timing and the Mounties got some great timing this year with the addition of some standouts from Mill River like Tyler Corey and Ryan Jones, among others.
Corey, the owner of the Mill River all-time scoring mark, is the team leader with 33 goals and Jones has 29.
“I’m a firm believer that, in time, things fall into place as they’re supposed to,” Souza said. “This is a unique, special season for a number of reasons. You add arguably one of the most talented players in the state and that dynamically changes your group. The trickle down effect has hit every single person, me included.”
The Mounties will get a big boost with goalkeeper Peter Carlson returning after missing the first two playoff games. Dominick Phillips filled in well during Carlson’s absence, but the experience that Carlson has is tough to match.
“He came into this three years ago from a football family and wanted to give soccer a try,” Souza said. “I really wish there was one more year just to give it that full four-year effect. He’s athletic, he’s smart and she’s passionate.
“It’s that final piece to the puzzle. You can’t complete the puzzle without all of them. For this moment in time, that’s what these guys will be remembered for, being those pieces that come together to make that beautiful picture.”
Rivendell gave MSJ one of its toughest regular season tests, the Raptors holding a lead at the half, before falling 4-3 to the Mounties. It was a game both teams learned a lot from.
“It was an immediate growth process for us,” Souza said. “There were some awkward moments for us defensively and that really was a key moment in time for this group, especially the defensive line.
“Each game since then, they’ve only gotten better and better. It really propelled us.
“There’s a lot of good quality on both sides. it will be a big test on Saturday.”
Division IIIGreen Mountain has built itself into a Division III boys soccer power. A third straight trip to the state championship game is evidence of that.
The top-seeded Chieftains locked up their third straight trip to the title game with a gutsy 3-1 win against No. 4 Vergennes on Tuesday, where for the first time this year, Green Mountain (14-1-1) had to play from behind.
It was a good test for the Chieftains that will need to play their best soccer on Saturday when they play No. 3 Enosburg Falls (15-1) for the D-III crown at Maxfield Sports Complex.
The teams mirror each other in a lot of ways.
Both teams have game-changing goal scorers. Everett Mosher paces Green Mountain with his skilled attack. Mosher hit the rare 100-goal mark for his career this fall.
Levi Webb holds that elite-scoring reputation for the Hornets. Webb has more than 50 career goals. He scored twice in Enosburg’s win against MSJ, a battle of D-III and D-IV titans.
Both clubs have given up multiple goals in a game just twice this season.
One of the two times for the Hornets was their semifinal against Winooski, where Enosburg held off a second-half charge from the Spartans and got a late goal fed from Webb to Foster Hutchins to lock up the win.
Green Mountain will hope its experience on the biggest stage pays off. Multiple players on its team have been a part of the team all three years they’ve made it to the title game. The Chieftains were winners in 2019 and runners-up in 2020.
Enosburg is back in the state championship game for the first time since 2006.
Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Maxfield Sports Complex on Saturday.
Division II
The Division II state championship game is a rematch of last year’s title game, where Montpelier captured its second title in program history by beating Milton 2-1.
That was the only loss the Yellowjackets suffered in 2020 and the Solons would love to give Milton the same fate this fall.
No. 2 seed Montpelier (16-1) has been a consistently strong offensive this year, scoring multiple goals in all but three games. One of those games was the Solons’ semifinal win against Harwood. It avenged Montpelier’s lone loss this season.
Ronnie Riby-Williams scored that game’s lone goal and has been the offensive catalyst for the defending champions all season long with 24 goals.
The Solons’ defense has been as elite as they come in the state. Goalkeeper Brio Levitt has been at the heart of that with nine straight shutouts.
No. 1 Milton (17-0) will provide Levitt his biggest test to keep that streak intact.
The Yellowjackets have scored 16 goals across their three playoff games and have scored four or more goals in a game 13 times this year.
Milton would love to right last year’s wrong and finish the job, while Montpelier wants to keep its spot atop the D-II mountain.
The ball will be rolled out on Saturday at 10 a.m. at South Burlington High School to see which team prevails.
Division I
Essex was thought to be the team to beat in Division I heading into the season and the Hornets have more than lived up to the hype.
The top-seeded Hornets (14-0-2) look to cap off a dream season against No. 2 South Burlington (12-3-1) on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Burlington High School.
The teams played competitive games against each other during the regular season. Essex got the best of the Wolves 2-0 in the first matchup, but South Burlington handed the Hornets one of their two ties in a latter game.
Essex will love to flip the script from last fall, where it lost in the D-I state title game to Burlington. A win on Saturday would be their sixth state championship and first since 2010.
A Wolves win would be the seventh title in program history and first since 2017.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.