Sloppy weather conditions for Vermont playoff soccer can be a powerful equalizing force, turning the beautiful game into more of a Slip N’ Slide.
Below-freezing temperatures in late October are 50 degrees colder than what athletes played through during preseason in late August. It’s common for some teams to start shoveling snow off the fields, especially as schools get deeper into the post-season.
And even matches on warmer days can feature fierce winds or a steady drizzle, creating a free-for-all that typically favors a less-skilled team attempting to pull off an upset. When players are making passes through puddles and dribbling on thick mud, it can be difficult for the most technically skilled squads in every division to put it all together during crunch time.
Perhaps some of the state’s top teams can blame it on the rain after some hiccups in recent matches.
The Rutland Herald/Times Argus {span}boys soccer{/span} power rankings include the same teams in the top 10, but the order is jumbled after a few teams suffered losses. Stowe makes the biggest plunge, dropping from No. 6 to No. 10 after suffering a 4-2 defeat against North Country.
Montpelier, Mount Mansfield, Colchester and Harwood all move up a spot after earning statement victories. The Lakers served up a 2-1 win over South Burlington, while the Cougars recorded a 4-3 victory over CVU. The Highlanders shut out U-32, 3-0. The Solons blanked Paine Mountain by the same score.
Top-ranked Essex still holds a sizable lead over second-ranked South Burlington in the Division I standings. CVU and Burlington maintain their position despite disappointing results, and high-flying Milton is miles ahead of everyone in the D-II standings.
Colchester made its last semifinal appearance in 2013 and has all the tools to be a Final Four team again this fall. Mount Mansfield hasn’t won a title since 2000, but the Cougars were in championship form Friday against CVU. The two teams face off again Wednesday after MMU won Round 1, 1-0, a month ago in Jericho. The bad news for both D-I challengers is they may have to face off against each other again during the first round of playoffs.
Milton has outscored opponents 77-7 this season following Monday’s 10-0 final at the Green Mountain Valley School.
The Yellowjackets outscored opponents 52-6 during last year’s COVID-shortened season, which ended with a 2-1 loss to Montpelier in the final. If Milton doesn’t face the Solons again this year, chances are strong that another Capital Division team will have a crack at the top dog.
Division III Green Mountain is riding a 12-game unbeaten streak after opening the season with a 3-2 loss at D-I Brattleboro.
The Chieftains have outscored teams 61-8 and will travel to play Stratton on Tuesday. Reigning D-III champ Peoples Academy fell short last week against Harwood and U-32. The Wolves will host Hazen on Tuesday in a potential quarterfinal preview.
The addition of Tyler Corey (25 goals) has been invaluable for D-IV leader MSJ. Add in Ryan Jones (21 goals) and the Green Wave are simply on a different level in the small-school division. The team has buried 68 goals while allowing 14, snapping Sharon’s six-game winning streak during Friday’s 6-1 victory.
The Green Wave have never advanced past the quarterfinals, finishing 0-14-1 two years ago. Last year’s 2-7 season ended with a 7-0 loss to Arlington in the playdowns. MSJ will host D-III title contender Enosburg at 4 p.m. Friday.
Twinfield won its only D-IV title in 1999 with a 2-1 overtime victory over Cabot.
Now the two teams compete together on a cooperative program coached by Peter Stratman. Last fall the Trojans ended an 11-year playoff drought with a 6-1 victory over Richford. The team suffered a 2-1 loss to Proctor in the quarterfinals, spoiling a bid for the school’s first semifinal appearance since 2000.
With playoffs set to kick off in one week, here are the latest power rankings:
1. Essex (10-0-2) Josh Allaire scored the tying goal in the 74th minute and Andrew Seavers made four saves in a 1-1 draw with St. Johnsbury. Seavers and the Hornets’ back line were unstoppable during a 1-0 victory over BFA-St. Albans and a 2-0 win over Colchester. It’s a tough week on tap with contests against CVU and Burlington.
2. South Burlington (9-2-1) The Wolves earned 2-1 victories over Mount Mansfield and Burlington before losing to Colchester. Sullivan Beers scored against the Lakers on an Adam Slamani assist and teammate Tenzin Yeshi made four saves in goal. South Burlington will close out the regular season against BFA-St. Albans and CVU.
3. CVU (8-2-2) The Redhawks secured a 2-1 win over Burlington and then Holden Batchelder’s hat trick sparked a 3-2 overtime victory against St. Johnsbury. But an overtime loss to the Cougars in Friday’s offensive shootout was costly, potentially preventing CVU from hosting a semifinal. Tyler Wuthrish and Fritz Wetzell scored against MMU before teammate Riley Gauthier converted an 80th-minute penalty kick to force extra time. The Redhawks will finish up against Essex and South Burlington.
4. Burlington (6-3-1) The Seahorses showcased signs of greatness but still fell short during 2-1 losses to CVU and South Burlington. Early- and mid-season victories over Stowe, St. Johnsbury, Mount Mansfield and Colchester keep BHS near the top of the D-I heap. Burlington will wrap up the regular season against BFA-St. Albans, St. Johnsbury and Essex.
5. Milton (12-0) Eight players scored for the Yellowjackets during Monday’s rout over the Gumbies and it’s been a similar story against Lake Division opponents. Milton recently rolled to a 6-1 victory over Mount Abraham, a 5-0 win against Rice and a 6-0 victory over Missisquoi. The Yellowjackets will return to action against Middlebury and Vergennes
6. Harwood (10-1-1) Another hat trick by Jordan Shullenberger gave HU a much-needed boost against the Raiders. The Highlanders passed a big test with a 1-0 victory over Peoples and clobbered Lake Region, 7-0. Harwood will be heavy favorites this week against Lyndon and Thetford.
7. Colchester (6-6) Caden Sultzbaugh scored twice on free kicks to trigger Friday’s overtime victory over South Burlington. Lakers goalie Domenick Puttlitz stopped a dozen shots in the winning effort. Colchester will attempt to lock up a home playoff game this week during matches against Mount Mansfield and BFA-St. Albans.
8. Mt. Mansfield (5-7) The Cougars bounced back from a 2-1 loss to South Burlington by shutting out BFA-St. Alabans, 3-0, and then shocking CVU. Jackson Loeffler, Oscar Howard and Ben Crary scored against the Redhawks and teammate Eric Bissell made four saves in goal. MMU takes on Colchester and St. Johnsbury this week.
9. Montpelier (11-1) Ronnie Riby-Williams (19 goals) and the Solons own an eight-game winning streak. They followed up 4-0 victories over Randolph and Lamoille with another shutout against Paine Mountain. MHS will visit Stowe on Wednesday before hosting Lake Region on Saturday.
10. Stowe (8-2-2) The Raiders barely hang on to their spot in the top-10 after a 1-0 victory over Hazen and a loss against North Country. Stowe showed its class early against Harwood while building a three-goal lead, but a late defensive letdown led to a 3-3 draw during the mid-season clash. Wednesday’s match against MHS will be followed by a Saturday meeting with Randolph.
THE TOP FIVE
DIVISION I
1. Essex (10-0-2) 2. South Burlington (9-2-1) 3. CVU (8-2-2) 4. Burlington (6-3-1) 5. Colchester (6-6)
DIVISION II
1. Milton (12-0) 2. Harwood (10-1-1) 3. Montpelier (11-1) 4. Stowe (8-2-2) 5. Middlebury (7-4-1)
DIVISION III
1. Green Mountain (11-1-1) 2. Peoples (8-3-1) 3. Vergennes (8-2-2) 4. Winooski (10-1) 5. Enosburg (11-1)
DIVISION IV
1. MSJ (11-0) 2. Sharon (9-2) 3. Rivendell (8-3-1) 4. Twinfield-Cabot (8-2) 5. Twin Valley (6-6)
