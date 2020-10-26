Top seeds St. Johnsbury, Milton, Vergennes and Twin Valley are each three victories away from a championship after earning first-round byes for the upcoming boys soccer playoffs.
Three-year starter Tommy Zschau is an offensive weapon for St. Johnsbury (5-0) along with Gardner Auchincloss and Harwood transfer Liam Laidlaw. The Hilltoppers (5-0) lost in the 2017 and 2018 finals and have never gone all the way.
Milton (8-0) leads the D-II field after outscoring opponents 39-4. Last fall the Yellowjackets became the first team since 2016 to score against Stowe in the playoffs. This year Milton will attempt to snap a 29-year title drought, while Stowe shoots for its ninth straight crown.
Vergennes (7-1-1) held off No. 2 BFA-Fairfax (8-0) in the D-III standings due to strength of schedule. The Commodores played exclusively against D-I and D-II schools and boast five shutouts. The only time Vergennes earned a title berth was in 1982 when it was crowned co-champion with Mount Abraham.
Coach Buddy Hayford and No. 1 Twin Valley (7-1) have made it to the semifinals 14 times in the past 15 years. The four-time champs rolled past Arlington, 4-1, in last year’s D-IV final.
Playdowns on Tuesday and Wednesday will determine the quarterfinal matchups for Friday and Saturday. Semifinals are slated for Nov. 3, leading up to Nov. 7 championships in Burlington (D-I), South Burlington (D-II), Hartford (D-III) and Manchester (D-IV).
Here is a glance at all four divisions:
DIVISION IDark horse if favorite stumbles: No. 8 South Burlington (4-5-1). If midfielder Sumner Nenninger and the Wolves take care of North Country, they have a legitimate shot at upsetting the Hilltoppers. South Burlington beat St. Johnsbury in the 2017 championship and has twice as much match experience as St. J this year.
Best first-found matchup: No. 11 Mt. Mansfield (3-4-1) at No. 6 Colchester (5-4). The Metro Division rivals haven’t faced off in the post-season since 1998. The Lakers snared a 2-0 victory over MMU three weeks ago, led by Adophe Alfani’s two goals.
Lower seed nobody wants to play: No. 5 Burlington (6-2-2). Victories over CVU and Essex weren’t enough to give the Seahorses a guaranteed home game for the quarterfinals. BHS won it all in 2016 and advanced to the semis the past three seasons.
Longest trip: No. 12 Mt. Anthony at No. 5 Burlington (125 Miles)
Fun Fact: The CVU boys and girls are each shooting for their 20th titles.
DIVISION II
Dark horse if favorite stumbles: No. 6 Montpelier (5-3). The Solons are stacked across the field and scored last-minute equalizing goals in their past two matches. MHS is shooting for its first title since 1996 and could avenge losses against Harwood and Stowe along the way.
Best first-found matchup: No. 15 Lake Region (0-7-2) at No. 2 Stowe (8-1). Last year Stowe struggled to put away Stratton during a 2-0 playdown win. The Raiders earned a 1-0 victory over the Rangers this season and can’t afford to let the visitors hang around in the rematch.
Lower seed nobody wants to play: No. 7 U-32 (4-4). Twins Dylan and Trevor Clayton will make any defense squirm. The Raiders only have one clean sheet and may have to rely on old-fashioned shootouts.
Longest trip: No. 13 Lyndon at No. 4 Middlebury (100 Miles)
Fun Fact: Shane Bufano could become the fourth coach to fuel Stowe’s run, following in the path of Jamie Birmingham, Gordon Dixon and Brian Buczek.
DIVISION III
Dark horse if favorite stumbles: No. 5 Leland & Gray (4-2-1). Riley Barton and the Rebels tied Woodstock, bested Mill River and fell just short against Green Mountain. Leland & Gray won its only title a decade ago and hasn’t returned to the finals since.
Best first-found matchup: No. 9 Hazen (4-3) at No. 8 Mill River (6-4). Both teams are licking their wounds from back-to-back losses, with the Wildcats barely missing a chance to serve as hosts. Hazen almost spoiled BFA-Fairfax’s perfect record Saturday and will have to overcome bus legs Tuesday.
Lower seed nobody wants to play: No. 11 Thetford (1-4-3). The Panthers are on a mission for their first title in 24 years. Six of their matches were against D-II foes.
Longest trip: No. 10 Otter Valley at No. 7 Enosburg (100 Miles)
Fun Fact: BFA-Fairax (8-0) was also undefeated in 2011 before losing to Peoples in the quarterfinals.
DIVISION IV
Dark horse if favorite stumbles: No. 7 Sharon (6-3-1). The Phoenix ended the season with a draw against D-II Hartford (3-5-1). Sharon beat Proctor and had closes losses against West Rutland and Rivendell.
Best first-found matchup: No. 9 Blue Mt. (5-4) at No. 8 Christ Covenant (3-2). It could be Buck season in Marshfield when the Saints host a playoff game for the first time in 23 years. Christ Covenant’s only post-season experience was a 2-0 loss to Twinfield in 1996 and a 1-0 loss vs. Chelsea the following year.
Lower seed nobody wants to play: No. 5 Arlington (4-2-1). The Eagles suffered a 1-0 loss at Twin Valley and tied Rivendell. The 2018 champs still have last year’s title loss fresh in their minds.
Longest trip: No. 14 Craftsbury at No. 3 Proctor (108 Miles)
Fun Fact: Twinfield has not hosted a post-season match since 2009 and is a cooperative team with Cabot for the second straight season.
