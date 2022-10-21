Vergennes and Winooski are near the bottom of the alphabet on the list of Vermont schools but could easily be at the top of the heap during boys soccer state championships in two weeks.
Everyone loves an underdog and it’s easy to see why the Commodores and Spartans have created lots of buzz this fall.
Winooski is one of the most diverse towns in the state and its passion for the beautiful game speaks for itself. The Spartans dropped down to Division IV this fall after two decades in D-III and they’ve been absolutely dominant against their small-school opponents. A painful string of quarterfinal and semifinal losses during the past dozen years has haunted Winooski, but this could finally be the year that the Chittenden County team wins an elusive crown.
Vergennes handed Winooski one of its only losses and will be a heavy-hitter once again in the D-III tourney. The Commodores have never won an outright title and are 1-6 all-time in semifinal matches. The Addison County squad caught a break Wednesday when Stowe lost to Montpelier in overtime, giving coach Kevin Hayes’ team a chance to grab the No. 1 seed for playoffs.
Many would argue that Stowe will still be the favorite in D-III, especially after the high-powered Raiders endured back-to-back playdown losses the past two years. Coach Shane Bufano’s squad was gunning for its ninth straight crown in 2020 when it suffered a 1-0 loss to No. 15 Lake Region. Last fall No. 13 Rice made the trek to the ski town and walked away with a 3-1 victory over the Raiders.
The tantalizing prospect of a Vergennes-Stowe championship match has all the allure of a David vs. Goliath showdown for the ages. Stowe is 13-2 in championship contests and makes banner-raising ceremonies appear routine across all sports. The Raiders’ senior class is determined to restore some of the glory to the program, and the on-field chemistry is undeniable with five sets of brothers on the roster.
With the regular season about to wrap up, here are the Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings:
1. CVU (11-2) The Redhawks suffered their first loss to an in-state opponent during a 1-0 setback vs. Essex. They notched their fifth shutout of the season with a 2-0 victory over Mount Mansfield and will return to action against South Burlington.
2. South Burlington (10-1-2) The Wolves pieced together a nine-game unbeaten streak and are on the verge of securing one of the top two seeds for the playoffs. Following a 5-1 loss to CVU, South Burlington earned a pair of draws with Colchester and defeated everyone else.
3. Colchester (9-2-2) The Lakers may have successfully avoided a semifinal date with CVU by holding off Mount Anthony in a battle for the No. 3 seed. A 3-0 win over Mount Mansfield gives Colchester plenty of momentum heading into Saturday’s 10 a.m. match against BFA-St. Albans.
4. Mount Mansfield (7-5-1) The Cougars stumbled upon hard times recently during a 2-0 loss to CVU and a 3-0 defeat against Colchester. The outcome of a home match with St. Johnsbury is likely to determine which team gets the No. 6 seed for the post-season.
5. Essex (7-5-1) The Hornets may be the hottest team in Vermont following a 3-1 victory over Burr & Burton and a 1-0 win over CVU. Essex could carry a four-game winning streak into playoffs if it holds off Burlington to close out the regular season.
6. Harwood (11-2) Jordan Shullenberger broke his own single-season record by scoring 33 times and the Highlanders have tucked away 53 unanswered goals. A 9-0 victory over North Country and a 12-0 victory over Lyndon were essentially target practice, and the team’s most impressive result was a 6-0 win over U-32. A victory at Thetford on Saturday would give HU its eighth straight clean sheet.
7. Montpelier (12-0-1) Goals by Noah Samuelsen and Ronnie Riby-Williams lifted the Solons to Wednesday’s come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Stowe. Montpelier’s string of 43 unanswered goals finally ended, but MHS will be ready to start a new streak Saturday when it visits Lake Region.
8. Stowe (11-3) Midfield magician Ben Nissenbaum is every opponent’s worst nightmare, blending highly technical foot skills with incredible field vision and the work rate of a thoroughbred. The Raiders’ sibling connection could be an X-factor as they attempt to lay down the foundation for a new dynasty.
9. Mount Anthony (10-2-2) The Patriots missed a prime chance to move up in the standings when they tied Brattleboro, 1-1. But it didn’t take long before they bounced back with an impressive 6-0 victory over Hartford.
10. Middlebury (10-2-1) A scoreless draw with Vergennes and a 2-1 win over Milton allowed the Tigers to maintain their position as the No. 2 team in the D-II standings. Saturday’s 10 a.m. home game vs. Rice could provide a sneak preview of a possible quarterfinal contest.
ON THE BUBBLESt. Johnsbury (6-6), Burlington (4-8), U-32 (10-3), Hartford (11-2-1), Vergennes (10-1-2), Winooski (9-2), Rivendell (11-1)
DIVISION I TOP 5
1. CVU (11-2), 2. South Burlington (10-1-2), 3. Colchester (9-2-2), 4. Mount Mansfield (7-5-1), 5. Essex (7-5-1)
DIVISION II TOP 5
1. Harwood (11-2), 2. Montpelier (12-0-1), 3. Middlebury (10-2-1), 4. Hartford (11-2-1), 5. U-32 (10-3)
DIVISION III TOP 5
1. Stowe (11-3), 2. Vergennes (10-1-2), 3. Peoples (9-3-1), 4. Enosburg (10-2-1), 5. Woodstock (8-5)
DIVISION IV TOP 5
1. Winooski (9-2), 2. Rivendell (11-1), 3. Arlington (10-2-1), 4. Twinfield-Cabot (9-4), 5. Twin Valley (7-5-1)
