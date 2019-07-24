LUDLOW — The day of reckoning is approaching for the Black River High School boys soccer program. There will be a meeting on Aug. 12 at 5 p.m. at the high school and Athletic Director Joe Gurdak said the turnout at that meeting should determine whether or not the Presidents will be able to field a team in the final year of the school.
The girls soccer program is expected to be on solid ground.
BABE RUTH BASEBALL
The championship game for the area Babe Ruth baseball league will be held at Rutland’s St. Peter’s Field on Friday at 5 p.m.
Clashing for the title are Poultney and Manchester.
