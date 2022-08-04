Brian Albertazzi is used to the pressure of storied Pierce Invitational at Rutland Country Club. He and Garren Poirier won the tournament 13 years ago and just last year, Albartazzi and his partner Matt Barnard were the runner-up team.
Albertazzi and Barnard were back out on the RCC course on Thursday looking to take another shot at tournament glory with the stroke play qualifying round for the 73rd L.D. Pierce Invitational.
"We're just trying to just have some fun and figure out the course a little bit," Albartazzi said. "We're hoping we get better as the week goes on. Today, was a grind."
"Every year, the first day or two is about trying to get the greens and trying to get the speeds," Barnard said.
The duo shot even-par 70. They had a birdie from Barnard on the fifth hole and a birdie from Albartazzi on 7. They carded juts one birdie after the turn with Albartazzi sinking one on 10.
"We got a little sloppy, but tomorrow, hopefully we make some more birdies," Albartazzi said.
After their round, Albartazzi and Barnard thought they may be close to the cut line for the Championship Flight and they were spot on. Their even-par score left them as the No. 15 seed.
They drew a first round matchup with the Rutland Country Club duo of Max Major and Frankie Sanborn, who shot 7-under in qualifying. The team carded nine birdies with both golfers birdieing the par-5 fourth hole.
Seth Anderson and Michael Walsh starred on the opening day of last year's Pierce Invitational, earning the top-seed in the Championship Flight. They battled to get into the semifinals, but lost to eventual champions Poirier and Evan Russell.
On Thursday, things were a bit rocky on the front nine and early into the back with three bogeys through 11 holes. They still shot 1-under on the front, but they turned it on as the back nine progressed, birdieing three of the last six holes to finish at 4-under overall.
All in all, the team carded seven birdies.
"(Michael) made a bunch of birdies and I cleaned up a bunch of pars," Anderson said.
"It was sloppy, but we'll take it. We'll be in the championship flight, which is all you really want to accomplish today," Walsh said.
Anderson and Walsh were the No. 4 seed in the Championship Flight, setting up a matchup with No. 13 Bill Hadden and Mathew Smith. Hadden and Smith shot 1-under, keyed by two front-nine birdies for Hadden.
Brendan Carr and Sean Deale took the top-seed in Thursday's qualifying, shooting 8-under. Both guys sank six birdies, doing so on the same hole twice.
Carr and Deale earned a first-round matchup with No. 16 seed Matthew Seager and Kyle Anderson, who shot even-par. Things were rocky down the stretch for Seager and Kyle Anderson after an eagle on 10, but they still squeaked into the Championship Flight.
Sam Major and Cody Booska grabbed the No. 3 seed in the Championship Flight, shooting 7-under. The team was consistently strong all round long, shooting 4-under on the front and 3-under on the back. Booska buried an eagle on the fourth hole.
Sam Major and Booska earned a first-round matchup with Russell and Troy Goliber, the No. 14 seed, that shot 1-under. A pair of Russell birdies on the front kept the team under par.
Drake Hull and Jared Nelson earned the No. 5 seed, shooting 4-under. Four birdies for Nelson were key in their round.
Hull and Nelson were going for their fourth straight Pierce title last summer, but it was thwarted by the team of Dan Cole and Corey Taylor in the round of 16.
The two teams will meet again on the same stage this year as Cole and Taylor earned the No. 12 seed, after shooting 1-under.
Nick Taylor and Mike Kennedy took sixth in qualifying at 4-under. They turned it on in a big way on the back nine, where they shot 3-under. Kennedy had a run of three straight birdies on the back.
The team earned a matchup with No. 11 seed Rod McPhee and Nick Ojala, who shot 2-under. Ojala carried his duo with four birdies.
Shane and Troy Forguites were the No. 7 seed in qualifying at 4-under. They shot 2-under on the front and back nines. They earned a matchup with No. 10 seed Logan Markie and Matthew Gammons, who 2-under.
The No. 8 seed Scott Duffy and Dave Huestis shot 3-under. Huestis buried four birdies to pace the duo. Their first round opponent is No. 9 Bill Van Liew and John Donnelly, who shot 2-under.
There are 96 teams and 192 golfers that take part in the Pierce. Their expectations of success, goals and mindsets vary, but a prevailing feeling is how much all of them love the weekend.
"This is only my second time playing (the Pierce). We both had a blast playing last year, so we figured, why not come back," Walsh said.
Many do the same thing, coming back year after year in early August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.