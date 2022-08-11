STOWE — Ekwanok Country Club's Taylor Bellemare was a birdie machine on Thursday in the stroke play qualifying round for the 2022 Vermont Mid-Amateur golf championship at Stowe Golf Club.
Bellemare, the 2020 Mid-Am runner-up, carded 10 birdies en route to an 8-under qualifying round to lock up the top seed in the 32-man match play tournament.
Mike Coakley avoided any bogeys in his round grabbing the No. 2 seed, shooting 3-under. He carded birdies on the seventh, 11th and 13th holes.
Rutland Country Club's Max Major earned the No. 3 seed at 1-under. Major had birdies on the sixth and ninth holes. Joining Major at 1-under was Andrew Trask, Scott Rankins and Travis Mott.
The 2020 Mid-Amateur champion Ryan Porter, of Manchester Country Club, shot even-par. Porter had a pair of birdies, but had his finest showing on 18, where he eagled the par-4 hole.
Also at even-par was Nicholas Murphy, Drew Herbert and Stephen Richards.
Country Club of Barre veteran Eric Lajeunesse had a bit of an up and down round, but sank five birdies to card a 1-over in qualifying. Jordon Plummer and Jackson Applebaum also shot 1-over.
Jason Balch, Phil Fairbanks, Nick Trottier, Zach Dukette, Ben Spittle and Bryan Smith all shot 2-over to make up the middle portion of the qualifying field.
RCC's Frankie Sanborn was one of four golfers to qualify at 3-over. Sanborn birdied the par-3 eighth hole, which put a stop to a three-hole stretch of bogeys. Thomas Deck, JJ McDevitt and Jamie Bender also shot 3-over.
Barre's Troy Evans qualified with a 4-over round. He had birdies on 1 and 6, but a few bogeys on the back nine kept him from a higher seed. Jacob Miller and Zachary Musgrove also shot 4-over.
The cutline was 5-over and six golfers squeaked into the 32-golfer field with that score. In that group was Andrew Loney, Nicholas Pichette, Mitchell Evans, Oliver Mauk, Andy Parish and Eddie Mitchell.
Round of 32 matchups:
No. 1. Taylor Bellemare vs. No. 32 Eddie Mitchell
No. 16. Nick Trottier vs. No. 17 Zach Dukette
No. 8. Ryan Porter vs. No. 25 Troy Evans
No. 9 Drew Herbert vs. No. 24 Jacob Miller
No. 4 Travis Mott vs. No. 29 Mitchell Evans
No. 13 Jackson Applebaum vs. No. 20 Thomas Deck
No. 5 Andrew Trask vs. No. 28 Nicholas Pichette
No. 12 Eric Lajeunesse vs. No. 21 JJ McDevitt
No. 2 Mike Coakley vs. No. 31 Andy Parish
No. 15 Phil Fairbanks vs. No. 18 Ben Spittle
No. 7 Nicholas Murphy vs. No. 26 Zachary Musgrave
No. 10 Stephen Richards vs. No. 23 Jamie Bender
No. 3 Max Major vs. No. 30 Olivier Mauk
No. 14 Jason Balch vs. No. 19 Bryan Smith
No. 6 Scott Rankins vs. No. 27 Andrew Loney
No. 11 Jordon Plummer vs. No. 22 Frankie Sanborn
