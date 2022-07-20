Gavin Bradley is a Pennsylvania high school state wrestling champion who was being wooed by Division I colleges.
So why is he coming to Division III Castleton University as a member of coach Scott Legacy’s newest recruiting class?
He likes the smallness of the school and the community and he feels that the western Vermont campus boasts a strong program for his major Wildlife & Forest Conservation.
He is part of a star-studded recruiting class set to arrive next month.
“It is an incredible recruiting class,” Legacy said.
Bradley is the headliner of the class after making a name for himself at Athens Area High School as the Pennsylvania 125-pound state champion at the school located just a couple of miles from the New York state line.
He defeated the defending champion in front of a mammoth crowd in Hershey.
“He is going to be a head turner,” Legacy said.
Legacy also believes that Bradley will quickly become a favorite with the Glenbrook Gym crowd.
“He is short and stocky. He’s a bulldog. He is going to be a fan favorite,” Legacy said.
Bradley feels that when it comes to wildlife conservation, Vermont is the place to be.
“I think Vermont is going to rocket when it comes to the green area,” Bradley said.
Bradley is passionate about wildlife conservation to the degree that he has a podcast on the subject.
Bradley credits his coaches at Athens Area High School with helping him to become the wrestler and person that he is today.
He got the same vibe from Legacy and his coaching staff, another reason he gravitated to Castleton.
Bradley has already communicated with his Castleton roommate Andrew Marchese, another member of Legacy’s new recruiting class.
Marchese is a two-time New York state champion.
Gavin’s uncle Shawn Bradley was a Division I wrestler at Cornell and accompanied Gavin on his campus visit.
Legacy and one of his assistant coaches had a path that other colleges competing for Bradley did not have. They knew one of the assistant coaches at Athens Area High School.
There is a Vermont flavor to the new class. Spaulding High’s Colton Perkins, No. 2 in New England in the heavyweight class and Vergennes’ Taylor Stearns, a state champion in the 152-pound class, are also in the fold.
The class is bolstered by other wrestlers with impressive lines on their resume from various states.
Fans can get a sneak preview of the team on Oct. 19 with the Green vs. White scrimmage.
Four road matches — the Ithaca Invitational, the Roger Williams Invitational, the Battle for the Green Mountain Championship at Norwich and a match in Albany — precede the home opener on Nov. 19 which will include duals and extra matches with Norwich, WPI and the College of New Jersey.
The match on Nov. 18 in Albany will shine a spotlight on Castleton’s program. A Division I matchup of Iowa and North Carolina State and Castleton’s confrontation with TCNJ will both be held on Mat No. 1.
Another of the more interesting stories in Legacy’s newest recruiting class belong to Caleb Massari of Fort Myers, Florida and Caleb Rojas of Henderson, Nevada.
They were freshman teammates on the Buena Vista College wrestling team last season.
They left the NCAA Division III school in Storm Lake, Iowa to come to Castleton and wrestle.
Legacy is intent on building the Spartans program into a top-five team in the country.
He is moving closer and closer to that goal and high school wrestlers throughout the country are taking note.
CAMPINGCastleton’s wrestling camp for boys and girls in Grades 4-14 recently concluded. It was held from July 13-16.
There are still camps coming up on CU’s summer calendar. They are:
— The Boys Basketball Team Camp, July 23 and 24.
— The Girls Basketball Team Camp, July 30 and 31.
— The Baseball Overnight Camp from July 31 through Aug. 4.
