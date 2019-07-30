COLCHESTER — Rutland Post 31 had one miracle comeback in them but not two, and was bounced from the 2019 American Legion tournament 10-0 by Brattleboro on Tuesday.
Post 5 goes on to face S.D. Ireland on Wednesday in the championship round, needing two victories to advance to the Northeast Regional tournament.
Rutland pulled within one game of facing S.D. Ireland, rallying from 9-1 back through four innings in Tuesday's opener with the help of a tiring Colchester pitching staff. Post 31 won its third straight elimination game, 13-11, to set up its showdown with Southern Division rival Brattleboro.
But Post 5 was not generous, except in pitching in to help the grounds crew prepare the drenched field after a violent thunderstorm caused a 90-minute delay in the fourth inning.
When play resumed, Post 5 and starting pitcher Christian Thomsen, who threw a nifty one-hitter, were back to their stingy selves. They stranded three Post 31 baserunners in the fourth and ended the Rutland fifth with a double play and a 9-0 lead.
Brattleboro struck early and often against losing pitcher Marcus McCullough with two runs in the first, three in the second and two more in the fourth. Post 5 was aided by five errors in those three scoring innings by a Rutland team that had sweated out its three-plus hour opening victory in 90-plus degree temperatures and high humidity.
Adam Newton rocked a two-run triple in the first inning and after an error, Jeremy Rounds doubled for a run in the second and Chris Frost followed with a two-run single.
Two errors in the fourth set the table for Tyler Millerick's sacrifice fly, which saw a second run score when the throw from the outfield wasn't handled cleanly.
Thomsen threw a no-hitter at Post 31 for the first 3.1 innings, aided when left fielder Chris Frost made a tumbling, going-away catch on a deep drive by Reece de Castro.
Rutland 13, Colchester 11
Just when it was looking all gloom and doom for Rutland's Post 31, Colchester's tiring arms came to the rescue.
The Cannons pitching staff imploded with its 9-1 lead, providing the catalyst for a Rutland comeback with nine walks that fueled seven- and five-run uprisings in the fifth and sixth innings.
Rutland reliever Ethan Senecal, meanwhile, was fairly steady with 3.1 innings of relief as Rutland won its third straight elimination game to set up yet another elimination game against Brattleboro.
Senecal earned the victory, allowing three runs and retiring six of his last seven batters. Starter Josh Beayon went only 3.2 innings, allowing eight runs, though two came in a freakish manner.
Colchester had the bases loaded in the first with Northern MVP Saul Minaya at bat. After he took a pitch from Beayon, Post 31 catcher Luc Vitagliano was throwing the ball back to the mound when it hit Minaya's bat while he was in the batter's box, and thus still in play. The ball caromed out of play near the Colchester dugout and all runners were awarded two bases, with two scoring.
That all was forgotten in the late innings when Rutland scored 12 times on seven hits and the nine walks. Relief pitchers Matt Brault, Nate Lanphere and Bryce Carry just couldn't find the strike zone and when they did, they were hit.
What really set the first big inning to flight was a three-run double by Pat McKeighan that hugged the third base line. Three runs had already scored on bases-loaded walks; five walked batters scored while Rutland drew to within 9-8 on Reilly Shannon's single.
Minaya's RBI single helped the Cannons widen the lead to 11-8 but Rutland stayed patient at the plate and drew four more walks in the sixth. Nate Hudson started the inning with a double, Beayon doubled for a run and Ethan Coarse singled for another.
McKeighan hit a sacrifice fly to tie it as the Post 31 dugout exploded in celebration.
The go-ahead and pad runs scored on one play when, with the bases loaded, Cannons third baseman Tyler Daniels charged Shannon's grounder but threw away the ball on a potential force play at the plate.
McKeighan drove in four runs and Beayon and Coarse two apiece. Rutland, which had one hit in for the first four innings, went on to collect 11, with Coarse getting three and Hudson and McKeighan two apiece.
Minaya had three for Colchester, the No. 1 Northern seed.
Post 31 finished its season at 22-7.
