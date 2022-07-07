BRATTLEBORO — Rutland Post 31 left fielder Aaron LeFrancois made the defensive play of Thursday night's game — a diving catch of a foul ball off the bat of Brattleboro Post 5's Caeden Wood. His body fully extended after being on dead run, it well might be the catch of the season but Post 31 needed much more, falling to Brattleboro 10-2.
"That was our highlight," Rutland coach Aaron Bloomer said.
They will need many more highlights starting with Saturday's doubleheader against Bellows Falls Post 31 at St. Peter's Field.
"We'll need to go 5-1 and get some help," Bloomer said of what it would take in the stretch run to earn a spot in the State Tournament.
The loss dropped Rutland's record to 4-7.
Brattleboro is in much better shape in the tourney chase with a mark of 6-3.
Manchester is in first place and looks to be in great shape with a 7-1 record. Lakes Region (2-10) has its berth in hand by virtue of being the host team. That leaves the likes of White River Junction (6-3), Bellows Falls (5-3) and Rutland battling for the other two spots from the Southern Division.
"We hit the ball well," Brattleboro Post 5 coach Eric Libardoni said.
If Brattleboro can get the pitching to go with that hitting, they can be a force.
All three pitchers were impressive against Rutland — starter Jolie Glidden, Aidan Davis and Wood who pitched a scoreless seventh inning.
"We don't have a lot of pitchers but we have guys who can throw when we need them to," Brattleboro catcher Turner Clews said.
"Jolie has been very consistent and Aiden has been good when he has pitched. Caden has pitched well all three games that he has pitched."
Brattleboro staked Glidden to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Alex Bingham delivered a two-run triple to right.
Rutland cut the lead in half in the second when Alex Polli reached on an error, stole second, advanced to third on Cam Rider's fly to deep center and raced home on Braedon McKeighan's ground out.
Then, Post 5 took control of the game with a big third inning, plating six runs on four hits. Two Rutland errors helped to fuel the rally. The big blow of the frame was a two-run double by Wood.
Libardoni deployed some small ball in the inning with Parker Richardson getting a run home by successfully executing a squeeze bunt.
Clews contributed an RBI double in the inning.
That inning spelled the end for Post 31 starter Andy McEnerny. Jonah Boyea finished up on the mound.
Brattleboro salted the game away with two more in the fifth, Willem Thurber doubling home Richardson and Zinabu McNeice.
McNeice had a nice game afield with a couple of tough catches in center.
Rutland managed only two hits off the three pitchers combined, singles by Chris Maguire and Chase de Castro.
"We are all fighting for three spots. Last year, Bellows Falls was a good team that got left out. We need to make sure that it doesn't happen to us," Libardoni said.
Post 5 can do a lot to assure that does not happen in Saturday's twinbill at Bennington Post 13.
Rutland's own doubleheader on Saturday becomes critical.
NOTES: Brattleboro's Tenney Field, named for late Brattleboro Union High baseball coach Carl Tenney, was once one of the most special places to view a game with the grandstand behind home plate as the jewel. But that grandstand has been condemned now for several years and remains so. ... Al Libardoni, Eric's father, stopped by Tenney Field briefly before the game but could not stay. He was umpiring the New England Collegiate Baseball League game in Keene between the Keene Swampbats and Vermont Mountaineers. ... Clews has now scored a team-leading 14 runs. He also leads the team in hitting, carrying a .486 average into the game. His two base hits give him a team-leading total of 20.
