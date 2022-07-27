Baseball is a game all about responding. The sport is bound to give a team adversity and it's important to get back up in those moments.
The second-seeded Manchester Union Underground American Legion baseball team dusted themselves off just fine on Wednesday, edging the No. 3 seed Colchester Cannons 6-5 in eight innings in a state tournament opening round game at St. Peter's Field.
Heading into the bottom of the seventh inning down 4-1, it was do or die for Manchester. Union Underground chose do.
Max Brownlee led off the inning with a single and was promptly plated on a double by shortstop Jack McCoy. McCoy would come home on a single by Trevor Greene and Griff Briggs came up with the game-tying hit with two outs that scored Greene.
"It was close game. We were putting the ball in play, but not where we wanted it," Greene said. "In the seventh inning, we all got excited and got the energy going. We stringed a couple hits together and tied the game up."
Colchester took advantage in the top of the eighth with Henry Wood-Lewis driving in a run, but Manchester once again responded in the bottom half. Brownlee got it going again with a single and was soon brought home by McCoy with a single.
Greene came up next and ripped a double into the gap. Manchester coach Eddie Lewicki initially was holding up McCoy at third, but the rising Burr and Burton Academy junior had other plans, scoring the game-winning run.
"(Jack) told me he was only looking at touching the base," Lewicki said. "I'm just really proud of how they fought. We were pretty bad early, facing a very, very good baseball team.
"Getting the top of our order up both innings at the end was huge. The top of our order is really good, so it was just a matter of time."
Colchester had pushed ahead to a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning, getting RBIs from Trace Roach and Leon Roberts.
Manchester got on the board in the bottom of the third on a Greene double that scored McCoy.
Greene got the start on the mound for Union Underground. He struggled mightily in the second inning, but allowed just one hit otherwise in a four-inning effort.
Manchester had to use three more pitchers the rest of the way with Will Addington providing two innings of scoreless relief, Danny Scarlotta struggling in 1/3 of an inning and Brownlee closing it out with 1 2/3 innings.
Bryce Carey started for Colchester and went two innings, before Ben Knapp went four innings and Wood-Lewis went two.
Bratt 8, Franklin Co. 2
One swing of the bat can change the complexion of a game. Brattleboro Post 5's Aidan Davis knows that to be true.
His three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning was the catalyst in top-seeded Brattleboro's 8-2 win against No. 4 Franklin County Post 1 on Wednesday at St. Peter's Field.
The game was tied 2-2 at the time and Post 5 coach Eric Libardoni wasn't even looking for a big blast in that spot. Libardoni gave the left-handed batter Davis the bunt sign and twice Davis pushed the bunt in foul territory.
It was 'swing away' with two strikes, and boy, did Davis swing. He blasted a ball over the right field fence that served as the eventual game-winner.
"(Aidan) had the exact same situation against White River the other day and laid down a perfect bunt," Libardoni said. "I almost put the (bunt sign) on again, but I'm glad I didn't. He smoked that ball."
Brattleboro scored one more run later in the inning on an RBI single by Jeremy Graves, which was the third RBI of the day for the Post 5 leadoff hitter.
Zinabu McNeice added the final offensive touches with a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth that pushed the lead to six.
The early going of the game had the earmarks of a pitchers' duel between Brattleboro's Jolie Glidden and Post 1's Kam Lovelette.
Post 5 pushed across a run in the second inning on a sacrifice fly by Graves, but there was just one hit across both sides through three innings.
Each side scored a run in the fourth inning and Franklin tied the game 2-2 in the fifth on a Payton Graham single that scored Kolby Williams.
Glidden worked into the sixth inning before giving way to Brandon Weeks for the last 1 2/3 innings.
Glidden has been a workhorse for Brattleboro, so Libardoni was confident giving him the ball in the tournament opener. The win was Glidden's seventh win of the year and he's sporting a sub-3.00 earned run average.
"(Jolie) gives us a chance every time he goes out there," Libardoni said.
