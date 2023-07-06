CASTLETON — Two right-handed pitchers named Jackson dueled brilliantly through five innings. Then, Brattleboro scored seven runs in the sixth to take a 9-1 lead on the way to a 9-3 victory over Lakes Region at Vermont State University-Castleton on Thursday evening.
Brattleboro's Jackson Emery muffled the Lakes Region bats during his five innings. He gave up only two hits and left with a 2-1 lead.
Jackson Howe nearly matched Emery pitch for pitch during his first five frames. He had some bad luck when the first two batters of the game reached on infield hits. Post 5 scored twice off Howe in that inning, the big blow being an RBI double by Turner Clews.
Over the next four innings, Howe held Brattleboro to just one hit.
"Jackson has been pitching really well for us. He is showing what he is capable of," Lakes Region coach Parth Patel said. "His future is pretty bright."
His future is also pretty big. He will only be entering his sophomore year at Otter Valley this fall.
But in the sixth, he tired and surrendered five hits in Post 5's seven-run explosion. Three of those went for extra bases — a two-run triple from Aidan Davis and doubles by Clews and Emery.
Alex Patch came on to finish the game in relief and struck out two batters in the seventh.
Davis and Evan Wright each threw an inning for Brattleboro after Emery's departure.
Patel wants to see his team playing more complete games. The Lakers, 4-4 in the Southern Division, have not been getting the fielding, hitting and pitching during the same game.
"We are not playing well in all three phases of baseball," Patel said.
Brattleboro coach Eric Libardoni is seeing his team execute in all three phases which is why his cub has an 8-1 record in the Southern Division.
The centerpiece of it all is the pitching.
"We have an amazing pitching staff," Emery said. "And we can all hit the ball."
"We have six pitchers who can throw," Libardoni said.
Those are all legitimate pitchers and there are two or three behind them capable of eating innings.
"We will need them this weekend," Libardoni said.
Post 5 has a doubleheader against Bellows Falls on Saturday followed by another twinbill on Sunday against Bennington.
If that isn't enough, they will have yet another doubleheader on Tuesday.
Lakes Region plays Bellows Falls on Saturday.
Emery relinquished a run in the first and then, like Howe, he got in a groove.
Lakes Region's Caleb Nelson singled, stole second, took third on a wild pitch and scored on Carson Babbie's sacrifice fly to center.
"I had a little trouble finding my arm slot," Emery said. "And then, I just found it."
The Lakers tried to get back into it, scoring twice in the sixth while Davis was pitching. Babbie legged out an infield hit and Noah Woodbury and Cody Nelson drew walks. Kyle James got a run home with an infield single and Woodbury was able to score on Max Kyhill's ground out.
Leading Brattleboro's 11-hit attack were Zinabu McNiece and Davis with three hits apiece and Clews with two RBI doubles.
NOTES: Lakes Region's roster boasts twins Caleb and Cody Nelson from Granville, New York. ... Jackson Howe was pitching on the same diamond where his father Mike Howe had an outstanding collegiate career as a pitcher/first baseman for Castleton. Mike Howe's coach at Castleton Ted Shipley was on hand for Thursday night's game.