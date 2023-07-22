CASTLETON — Drama. You can find it at a Shakespeare Festival or down at your local high school on the night of the Junior One-Act Play Contest. You sure couldn't find it at Vermont State University-Castleton on Saturday.
On the first day of the American Legion State Baseball Tournament, Brattleboro and Colchester cruised to easy victories in six innings via the 10-run mercy rule.
Brattleboro defeated Addison County 16-6 and the Colchester Cannons blasted Manchester Union Underground 13-0.
Well, the day was not totally devoid of drama.
The most dramatic moment came in the day's first game when Brattleboro and Addison County were locked in a 6-6 tie in the fourth inning. Addison County had two runners aboard and when Eyon Trembreull ripped a shot to deep center, it appeared that Addison was about to take the lead.
Brattleboro center fielder Zinabu McNeice flew to the ball and made a spectacular catch on a full sprint almost at the fence.
"I did get a good running start but for a moment, I didn't think I was going to get it. Then, I was confident that I would be able to catch it," McNeice said.
GAME ONE
Bratt 16, Addison 6
(6 Innings)
Addison County grabbed the lead in the top of the first when Trembreull's double plated Carter Paquette who had reached on an error.
Brattleboro answered in the home half of the inning when Turner Clews' double knocked in Alex Bingham and Aidan Davis.
Post 5 built that lead to 6-1 with a four-run second by bunching four hits together by Davis, Evan Wright, Sam Bogart and Harper Cutler.
AC fought back, tying it with three in the third and two more in the second. The biggest blow was Paquette's two-run double.
Then, McNeice made his terrific play with his back to the plate and the game turned from there.
Brattleboro coach Eric Libardoni saw it as a game where his team did some things really well and in other aspects performed poorly.
"We bunted really well and we ran the bases well," Libardoni said. "But we made four errors and you usually don't win games when you do that."
The heart of Addison's order had some thump.
"The middle of their lineup hit the ball really well," Libardoni said of Alex Sperry, Carter Paquette, Cole Cudney and Eyon Trembreull.
Left-hander Tyler Kimball got the start for AC and he left after 5-plus innings and 101 pitches. He was followed by Nathan Muzzy and Mike Dunbar.
Davis got the start for Brattleboro and went three innings before yielding to Jayke Glidden. Alex Bingham pitched the sixth as Libardoni was able to keep everyone's pitch count down where he wanted to.
Post 5 had 11 hits.
GAME 2
Cannons 13, Manchester 0
(6 Innings)
Manchester has been struggling with numbers and brought only nine players to Castleton.
The game was scoreless through two and Max Brownlee was pitching well for the Iron Nine.
The game abruptly turned when the Cannons scored three in the third and five in the fourth.
Dylan Grimm's two-run single keyed the third inning and the big blow in the fourth was another two-run base hit by Trace Roach.
Keying the Cannon's 15-hit attack were the first three hitters in the order — Austin Grzych, Matai Callahan and Grimm — with three hits apiece.
The Cannons take their baseball seriously.
"We practice a lot," said coach Jackson Root.
They also took a swing through Ohio where they won three of four games.
All of that practice helped to reverse a rough start.
"We started out 0-3 and we finished 12-6," Root said. "We got beat pretty bad in a game against South Burlington and after that, we have played well."
Malakai Callahan got the ball to start the game for the Cannons and Matt Chamberlin finished up.
There might not have been a lot of drama on Day One in Castleton, but those familiar with the double-elimination format know that the drama builds and builds as the event counts down to Wednesday's championship game.