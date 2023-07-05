The Rutland County Little League 12-and-under all-star baseball team looked well on its way to its first win of the district tournament with a four-run edge through four innings.
Little League games are six innings and Brattleboro made sure to make the most of their final turns to the plate, forcing extra innings.
Brattleboro, the defending state champions, tied the game in the sixth and piled on in the seventh, topping Rutland 8-4 Wednesday afternoon at White Memorial Park.
"The bats finally came alive. This team can hit," said Brattleboro coach Chad Gundry, who was also the coach last year when the team advanced to the New England championships.
"We hit the ball pretty well early in the game, but (Rutland) was making the plays. That's kind of how baseball rolls some times."
"We were in a good situation and we're trying to save pitchers because we have a good little stretch (of games) coming up in front of us," said RCLL coach Tucker Peterson. "I thought the pitchers all did a good job, but there were just good hits and good placement by Brattleboro."
Brattleboro had mustered just one hit off Rutland hard-throwing righty Chase Boudreau, on a screaming liner to shortstop that Isaac Peterson nearly made a play on.
Once Brattleboro got into RCLL's bullpen, they really found their groove. It was Carson Depue's two-run double in the top of the fifth that really got things going for the visitors.
Axton Crowley was plunked in the foot to open the inning and Carson Dix was walked to keep it rolling before Depue's game-changing hit.
A passed ball later in the inning allowed Depue to cut the deficit to one, off of Rutland reliever Hank Wiegers.
Brattleboro kept it going in the sixth inning against Myles Munroe with Nolan Domanski singling to lead it off. He came into score the tying run on a crazy play that ended the inning.
Rutland had gotten leadoff hitter Spencer Jones and RCLL tagged out Braydon Fostyck in a rundown at third, but before Fostyck was tagged out, Domanski had scored forcing extra innings.
Brattleboro left no doubt in the seventh. Azyi Crews led it off with a double and soon came into score on a Crowley single.
Depue came up with the dagger two batters later, doubling home two runners for the second time in three innings to extend the lead to three. Depue accounted for the final run, scoring on a passed ball.
It was a tough pill to swallow for Rutland, who looked well in control of Wednesday's contest.
A major positive coming out of the game was how well RCLL swung the bats. They had just one hit in their first district game and were much better at the dish on Wednesday.
Zeke Majorell was the crucial cog of the offense, driving in three runs on the day. He had a double in the first inning that scored Colby Hatfield and a single in the third that scored Hatfield and Isaac Peterson.
Boudreau had the other Rutland RBI, coming in the first inning, where his single scored Majorell.
"We got production out of various spots in the order, which is really good," coach Peterson said.
Gundry was happy with how well his starter Crowley battled after a shaky start. He gave Brattleboro 4 2/3 innings of work, before giving way to Crews, who gave up four hits, but didn't allow a runner to cross home.
Rutland's road to a home game in the knockout stage will be a difficult one.
They have a rematch with Brattleboro on the road Saturday at 1 p.m., where run differential could be incredibly important, and Sunday at 4 p.m., they are at Bennington, a team that one-hit them and is undefeated in tournament play.