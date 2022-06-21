On Father's Day against Lakes Region, Brattleboro scored runs galore, but catcher Turner Clews was left out of the hit party. Clews wasn't going to miss out on this chance on Tuesday against Rutland.
Clews provided the majority of the offense in a 5-4 Post 5 win against Post 31 in Rutland's American Legion baseball home opener at St. Peter's Field.
Clews was on base all four at-bats, racking up three hits and three RBIs, along with a walk.
"(Turner) Clews was a monster today. He squared up every ball he hit," said Brattleboro coach Eric Libardoni. "It was good to see that. Sunday, we scored a lot of runs, but he wasn't really a part of it. Today, he was the main cog in the offense.
"He swings and hits it hard. I was happy with our swings."
Clews singled in a run in the first inning, cranked a towering double to deep left field for another run in the third and singled in another run in the fifth inning.
Post 5's bats were doing work throughout the day, racking up multiple hits in four of the seven innings, but some baserunning mistakes were costly when Brattleboro had a chance to add on.
Threats in the second and fourth innings were both stifled by runners getting doubled off at second base on flyouts, while a fifth inning threat was lessened by an easy caught stealing at third base.
"The baserunning was atrocious. We ran ourselves out of some innings," Libardoni said. "If we get better on the bases, we're going to be in good shape."
Aidan Davis and Caden Wood joined Clews in the multi-hit club for Brattleboro, while Alex McClelland had an RBI single in the top of the seventh that proved to be essential.
Rutland hung around with undefeated Brattleboro all game long on the back of its defense and pitching from Jordan Beayon, but struggled to get the bats going until late in the contest.
Post 31 trailed 4-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth, but Jonah Boyea doubled to lead off the inning. Boyea eventually scored when Sam Arnold doubled with two outs.
"As the game went on, we started to time up (Brattleboro pitcher Brandon Weeks) better," said first year Post 31 coach Aaron Bloomer. "I was impressed with the way we fought."
After McClelland drove in a run in the top of the seventh, Rutland got itself to the brink of tying the game in the bottom half.
Cam Rider led off with a single and advanced to second on a balk. Rider came around to score on a Jordan Beayon single and Chase deCastro, who reached by an error, scored on a groundout by Alex Polli.
Pinch hitter Chris Maguire had a chance to tie the game with two outs in the seventh, but ended up striking out.
Brandon Weeks went six innings on the mound for Post 5, striking out eight, while allowing two runs and five hits. Willem Thurber pitched the seventh.
"I was worried we would have to go to the bullpen sooner because I hadn't seen (Brandon) pitch in a year," Libardoni said. "He was excellent. He threw a lot of strikes."
Beayon went five innings for Rutland, striking out three, allowing four runs and eight hits. Anders Lowkes and Matt Greeno both gave Bloomer an inning of relief.
It wasn't a win, but Post 31 (1-2) looked much better than it did in its previous game, where it had seven errors. Hanging with last year's Legion runner-up is a positive moving forward.
"I thought we pitched and played defense real well today," Bloomer said.
Rutland is at Bellows Falls on Thursday at 7 p.m.
For Post 5, it's about building on the positives from Tuesday and cleaning up the negatives, most notably baserunning.
It all comes with practice time, which Brattleboro hasn't had much of, given that the high school season wrapped up in the Division I championship game early last week.
Brattleboro (3-0) hosts Bennington Post 13 on Thursday.
