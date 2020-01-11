BRANDON — The Brattleboro boys basketball team has an offense that can rival anybody in the state and the Colonels put that on full display Saturday afternoon against Otter Valley.
Brattleboro got scoring up and down its roster in a 75-30 win over the Otters.
"(Brattleboro) is bigger and stronger than us. They're a D-I team," said Otter Valley coach Mike Stark. "This is a good learning opportunity for us. We're a young team and to play tough competition like that with some athletes is good for us."
The Colonels led by 10 points after one quarter, but it was their second-quarter effort that truly made the score lopsided. Brattleboro scored 19 points in the quarter and didn't allow a single Otter point.
"You can't go scoreless in a quarter and expect to win a game," Stark said.
Junior wing Greg Fitzgerald did a heavy amount of offensive damage throughout the day. Fitzgerald couldn't miss from deep in the first, knocking down four 3s. He hit three more in the third and led Brattleboro with 24 points.
Fitzgerald wasn't the only one to hit the trey. Center Gabe Packard stretched out his game and hit four 3s and Charlie Galanes hit two of his own.
"They hit (shots) a lot and we didn't. I think that comes down to our defensive intensity," Stark said. "We have to close out to their shooters and communicate a little bit. It's the little things that these guys need to do."
Galanes had 18 points, while Packard had 17.
Otter Valley looked much better after the half. Despite being outscored 27-11 in the third, the Otters saw positive signs, such as the play of forward Julian Lopez.
Lopez scored all of his seven points in the third and provided a hard-working presence on the boards.
Having role players gain valuable minutes like they did Saturday is something Stark thinks is important for the progression of the team.
"That's what we need. Some of these guys who haven't had varsity minutes, need to have those minutes to feel more confident," Stark said. "Hopefully, come February they are a little more confident out there."
With the game out of reach, some bench players got extended minutes in the fourth. The teams played a pretty even quarter to close out play.
"We didn't give up and we battled," Stark said of the team's late effort. "The fourth quarter, we stuck with them."
The Otters kept Brattleboro star point guard Tyler Millerick somewhat in check offensively with just eight points, but the senior was active defensively with four steals. He battled for three rebounds from his guard spot as well.
Parker Todd led the Otters with 11 points, seven of which coming in the first quarter. Junior Lane Eddy had seven rebounds.
The loss dropped Otter Valley to 2-5.
Brattleboro keeps in Rutland County on Tuesday taking on Mill River.
