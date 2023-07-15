The Brattleboro Post 5 American Legion baseball team has state championship aspirations. They most recently won it all in 2019 and have been close to reaching the mountain top since.
When expectations are that high, a dip in the standard of play isn't tolerated. Brattleboro didn't have its best effort in a 1-0 victory against Rutland Post 31 on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader, but they responded in a big way in the second game to beat Rutland 13-2 in six innings.
"We weren't mentally engaged in the first game. I thought out effort was bad," said Post 5 coach Eric Libardoni. "In the second game, we played much better. We have to hit better if we're going to make a run."
Brattleboro had just two hits in the opening game, which was a pitchers' duel between Post 5's Jayke Glidden and Post 31's Cameron Rider.
Both pitchers went deep into the contest and did well to work out of mini jams that would pop up.
"A lot of positives came out of the first game," said Rutland coach Aaron Bloomer, who had to sit out the first game due to being ejected in Post 31's previous contest against Bellows Falls on Thursday.
"Cam pitched really well and Aaron (LeFrancois) came in and did the same."
Rider went five innings, allowing just the two hits, while striking out three batters.
The only run Rider gave up came on a balk in the fourth inning. Runners were on the corners when Josh Southwick darted for second base.
Rider started into his windup but stopped it before delivering the pitch after someone yelled 'step off.' The balk allowed Sam Bogart to score the game's only run.
LeFrancois tossed a pair of 1-2-3 innings in the sixth and seventh to give Rutland a chance.
Glidden went six innings for Brattleboro, allowing just three hits, while striking out three. Isaiah Wood had two of Rutland's trio of hits, with the other coming on a opposite-field single by his Otter Valley high school teammate Jordan Beayon.
Aidan Davis earned the save in the seventh inning, working around a walk of Stefano Falco.
Brattleboro looked like a different team in the second game. After going scoreless in the first inning, Post 5 took control with a five-run second and didn't look back.
No. 9 hitter John Satterfield had the only hit of the inning, where nine batters came to the dish, but two walks, two hit batsman and an error were a rough recipe for Rutland starter Braedon McKeighan.
Brattleboro kept adding on in the third inning, plating four more runs. Jackson Emery scored the first run, scoring on a play where Post 31 threw it all over the diamond. Evan Wright scored on a Satterfield walk, Jolie Glidden scored on a passed ball and Bogart scored on an Alex McClelland groundout.
Davis and Wright had the two hits in the inning, where Rutland gave out three free passes.
Post 5 plated two more runs in the fourth on a Emery single and the final two runs in the sixth, coming via a Satterfield fielder's choice and Harper Cutler sacrifice fly.
Nolan Tripp ate up the rest of the game on the mound for Rutland when McKeighan was lifted with one out in the third inning.
Tripp hadn't pitched this season, and while Brattleboro got to him, he ate up valuable pitches for a Rutland team that has a busy final handful of days of the regular season.
Pitching is so important this time of year. Brattleboro has gotten elite pitching all season long. Post 5 had allowed more than five runs just three times in its 17 league games through Saturday.
Alex Bingham ran into trouble early on in the second game, where Rutland scored both of its runs, coming on a Wood double, but he settled in nicely from there.
"We have six guys that throw consistently," Libardoni said.
Depth like that could prove crucial next weekend when the state tournament kicks off at Vermont State University-Castleton.