It was difficult to find a silver lining for Rutland Post 31 after the home team lost a doubleheader to Brattleboro Post 5, 11-0 and 12-0 at St. Peter’s Field.
Rutland coach Mike Howe found one anyway. It was the 2 1/3-inning relief stint by Jordan Beayon. He limited Brattleboro to two runs and two hits and actually pitched better than that. There were some costly errors behind him.
“Jordan pitched well and he hadn’t pitched in a while. It was definitely a bright spot,” Howe said.
Pitching is a precious commodity in a short Legion season and Brattleboro coach Eric Libardoni has to be feeling mighty good about all of the arms on his staff.
Libardoni used four pitchers in the doubleheader and all were impressive.
“They all pitched well and threw strikes,” Libardoni said.
Zinabu McNeice got the ball for Post 5 in game one and he was brilliant, giving up just two singles and no walks in his five innings.
“He’s our best,” Libardoni said.
Braeden Carleton and Jonah Boyea manged the only hits off McNeice.
Emery Jackson pitched he sixth for Post 5 and then it was over, halted after the sixth on the mercy rule.
It was more pitching by Post 5 in the nightcap. Jackson went back to the mound to start the game. He went three innings. Aaron Petrie and Alex Bingham followed him to complete the shutout in a game abbreviated to five innings by the 10-run rule.
Game 1
Brattleboro 11, Rutland 0
Post 5 got off the bus swinging. McNeice, Bingham and Jack Pattison — the game’s first three batters — laced base hits. Pattison struck the big blow, a sharp two-run single up the middle.
Rutland starter Griff Briggs also had control problems, walking one and hitting two batters in the inning. When it was over, Post 5 was sitting atop a 4-0 lead.
Post 5 got another run across in the third and then put the hammer down with three in the fifth and three more in the sixth.
Bingham had a two-run single in the sixth and Pattison knocked in another.
Briggs left after four trailing 5-0 and Andy McEnerny finished up for Post 31.
The first three hitters in Brattleboro’s order did plenty of damage, combining for eight of Brattleboro’s 10 hits. McNeice and Bingham led the way with three hits each.
Game 2
Brattleboro 12, Rutland 0
Jackson pitched the first three innings for Brattleboro, giving up one hit in each inning and striking out three.
He was pitching on the 16-and-under team which acts as a Junior Legion team in Brattleboro but Libardoni made certain to have him on Post 5’s roster when he knew lot of arms would be needed.
Petrie and Bingham each pitched an inning to complete the five-inning shutout.
Pattison led Brattleboro’s 11-hit attack with a triple and two singles. He was 5-for-7 with eight RBI in the doubleheader.
McNeice had two hits and Caden Wood added a double and a single. Aidan Davis also had a double and would have had a second hit were it not for a spectacular catch by Rutland left fielder Fraser Pierpont.
Briggs, Beayon and Jonah Boyea had the only three hits for Post 31 in the second contest.
On deck
Rutland and Brattleboro meet again on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Brattleboro’s Tenney Field.
Pierpont is scheduled to pitch for Rutland.
Brattleboro takes a 4-2 record into that game.
“That puts us in a much better spot,” Libardoni said.
Rutland is 2-6.
Post 31 has been struggling and hopes to get untracked in that game.
“Our pitching is some of it but we haven’t been making plays behind our pitchers,” Howe said.
“We aren’t competing right now. When we get down a couple of runs, we think the game is over.”
Southern Division standings — Manchester 6-3, Bellows Falls 3-1, Brattleboro 4-2, Bennington 4-4, White River Post 84 2-2, Lakes Region 3-6, Rutland 2-6.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.