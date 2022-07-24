CASTLETON — Heading into the final week of the Vermont American Legion baseball regular season, Brattleboro Post 5 knew winning would be the ticket to controlling its destiny,
Brattleboro, Manchester, Bellows Falls and White River Junction were all breathing down each other's necks and the question was which teams would snatch the three available Southern Division playoff spots.
A 5-0 record in the final week was just what Post 5 (14-4) needed, capping it with a 21-7 five-inning win against Lakes Region Sunday afternoon at Castleton University.
The win locked up the Southern Division's No. 1 seed for the state tournament for Brattleboro. Manchester Union Underground (13-5) is the No. 2 seed, Bellows Falls Post 37 (11-7) is the No. 3 seed and Lakes Region (3-15) is the No. 4 seed, given its host status for the tournament.
White River Junction Post 84 (11-7) will be the Southern Division power left without a playoff chair.
Two innings defined Sunday's game for Brattleboro. Post 5 sent 13 batters to the plate in the first, scoring seven runs, and sent 15 batters to the plate in the fifth, scoring 10 runs.
Sunday was the third time this season that Brattleboro posted more than 20 runs. Post 5 posted double digit runs in 10 of its 18 regular season games.
"We've been hitting the ball really well this weekend," said Brattleboro coach Eric Libardoni. "We had a lot of runs (Saturday) aginst White River and scored a lot of runs. Hitting is not the problem."
It's hard to pick out a problem in a 14-run win, but there were definitely things Libardoni wants his team to clean up. Brattleboro made four errors on the day and struggled to throw strikes at times, especially in the bottom of the forth where Lakes Region did the bulk of its damage.
Willem Thurber came on to start the inning on the mound after Evan Wright went a trio of innings and Thurber didn't fare as well.
Brattleboro opened the inning with an error at third and Thurber walked the next batter he faced. Post 5 repeated that sequence with Trey Lee and Ryan Alt at the plate to drive in a run, before Tim Kendall plated another on a single.
Lakes Region's bats got hot as the inning went on. Kyle James followed Kendall with a sacrifice play, Cam Cannucci doubled two batters later to drive in a run and Alex Patch singled to score another and cap a five-run inning.
The inning cut Brattleboro's lead to four runs at the time.
"It was nice to see the guys hit the ball hard, give us some runs and have good at-bats," said Lakes Region coach Adam Greenlese.
The good vibes quickly vanished when Brattleboro broke the game open with the 10-run fifth inning. Caden Wood, Parker Richardson, Alex Bingham, Thurber and John Setterfield had RBIs in the inning.
"We had to have a little chat and refocus ourselves," said Libardoni of the response. "When we get up, we have a tendency to get lazy."
The response was big and Wood, who came on for Thurber to get the last out the fourth inning, shut the door in the fifth.
The list of hitting stars for Brattleboro was long, paced by shortstop Zinabu McNeice who went 4-for-4 with a walk. Bingham, Thurber, Jeremy Graves and Alex McClelland also had multi-hit games.
The Lakers' Alt doubled in the first to score a run and had a pair of RBIs on the day. Kyle James drove in Lakes Region's other run in the opening inning and also had two RBIs.
The eight-team state tournament opens up on Wednesday, with a pair of games at Castleton University and a pair at St. Peter's Field in Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.