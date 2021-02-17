The Rutland boys hockey team made its return to the ice Wednesday afternoon and rival Brattleboro had no qualms with spoiling it.
Multiple goals in the first and third periods were the difference as the Colonels bested the Ravens 5-0 at Spartan Arena.
All five goals came from one line. Jack Pattison had a hat trick to lead Brattleboro, while Gavin Howard and Will Taggard had one apiece.
“Jack has had a pretty good start,” said Colonels coach Eric Libardoni. “He’s an excellent goal-scorer. That whole line works well together and all three can skate and pass.
Brattleboro almost scored with 12:45 to play in the first, but the shot rang hard off the post. They kept putting pressure on Ravens goaltender Maguire Baker and broke through with 11:00 left in the first.
With the puck behind the net, Taggard spotted Pattison and got him the puck around the net on the left side. Pattison took a wrist shot and put it past Baker.
Brattleboro kept coming and upped its lead midway through the period. The Colonels took a hard slap shot from a little inside the blue line, which was stopped by Baker. The puck trickled out though and Howard was there to put it home.
“They had some good players, a couple guys that could shoot the puck real good and skate real good,” said Rutland coach Mike Anderson. “We just have to be a little more aware and find the loose guy in our defensive zone.”
“We wanted to play fast and we wanted to jump on them early,” Libardoni said.
A tripping penalty and roughing penalty gave Rutland a 5-on-3 opportunity late in the period, but nothing came of it.
The Raiders looked much better in the second period and controlled the puck during the early stages of the frame, putting a flurry of shots on Colonels senior goaltender Austin Wood. Wood was game and turned them away.
Baker was just as strong on the other end. He had a really nice glove save with about 10 minutes to play in the second on a booming shot coming from the left flank.
“Maguire was great in there,” Anderson said.
Brattleboro adjusted and evened out play as the period went on, but Libardoni knows that was a down period for his guys.
“It was good that we got out to an early lead. After that we didn’t have a whole lot of scoring opportunities for quite a while,” Libardoni said. “The second period was kind of ugly. (Rutland) did a good job of clogging things up.”
Rutland kept the deficit at two goals for a while, but the floodgates opened midway through the third period.
A beautiful pass from Howard found Pattison who was skating ahead of the play. That allowed Pattison a 1-on-1 with Baker and junior didn’t miss, making it 3-0.
Some nice stick-handling resulted in goal from Taggard with 5:42 to play and Pattison scored the final insurance goal 20 seconds later.
Things got testy with less than a minute to play. Tempers flared and a Brattleboro player was assessed a five-minute major and disqualification for fighting, while a Rutland player was given a minor for roughing.
Baker made 14 saves for RHS and Wood made 15 for the Colonels.
It wasn’t the result Ravens wanted on the scoreboard and they’re hoping to build from here.
“First game, short bench, the guys played pretty hard,” Anderson said.
Rutland (0-1) is scheduled to host Rice on Saturday. Brattleboro (2-0) hosts Hartford on Wednesday.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.