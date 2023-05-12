FAIR HAVEN — The Brattleboro softball team has a storied history. The Colonels have claimed 11 state championships in their history and have had a winning record in every season except one since 2009.
The 2023 season won't fall into that contending boat, but the team isn't letting that get them down. They're enjoying the moments of growth as they try build themselves back to the perennial contender they've been known to be.
Friday's 18-5 victory in six innings against Fair Haven will certainly be one of the moments they remember from this season.
The triumph was the first of the season for Brattleboro, bringing its record to 1-9.
"You take momentum and go with it," said Colonels coach Erin Cooke. "Fair Haven is a great ballclub. They've always been a great ballclub."
The Colonels are a small operation. On Friday, there was Cooke, her assistant Hailey Derosia and just nine players. With no substitutes available, they made it work.
At one point, they even played with eight players in the field when Brattleboro pitcher Marina Wilson was getting evaluated by the trainer.
"It could have gone either way at any point, but these girls kept their heads on straight," Cooke said.
The Colonels made it clear early on who this game was going to belong to. Aliza Speno led off with a single in the top of the first to set the tone and things kept rolling from there.
Brattleboro batted around in the opening inning, sending 11 batters to the plate. Wilson, Aliza Speno, Kayli Speno and Mariah Fellows all had RBIs in the first.
The Colonels tacked on two more in the second inning, on groundouts by Jasmin Thibault and Wilson and three in the third on RBIs from Aliza Speno, Kayli Speno and Kaylie Severance.
Kayli Speno's hit was arguably the most booming of the day, spraying it over Fair Haven right fielder Veronica Redondo's head in right field.
Brattleboro scored twice in the fourth and forced the game into run-rule territory in the sixth with a five-run effort. The Colonels pounded out 14 hits on the day, led by Kayli Speno's 4-for-5 effort.
"We told them to find yours and drive it," Cooke said. "Something we've worked on all season is waiting for your pitch. Don't be anxious. Be confident and sure of yourself and find your pitch."
"They played their hearts out," said Fair Haven coach Bill Jones. "They came with nine kids and stuck it to us. Credit to them, they hit the ball very well and we didn't."
The Slaters did themselves no favors with a smattering of errors and a bunch of walks that helped Brattleboro extend innings.
Tori Raymond went three innings in the circle for Fair Haven with Riley Babbie taking the final three. The cleanest inning for the Slaters came under Babbie's watch where she got the Colonels to go down 1-2-3 on a pair of flyouts to Amelia Munger and a groundout to Raymond at second.
Fair Haven was held without a hit in Friday's game, but did a nice job of working better at-bats as the game went on. From the third inning on, the Slaters worked six walks and were the beneficiary of a handful of hit by pitches.
Maddie Egan and Amelia Munger had RBIs for Fair Haven on groundouts.
Despite the walk totals, Wilson was in control for Brattleboro in the circle. Giving up no hits, she fanned seven batters. In the inning where Wilson was being evaluated, Thibault allowed just one run.
"(Marina) played fierce. She had a different mentality and mindset," Cooke said. "It was nice to see her step up and take on the leadership role, but also realize her team is behind her no matter what happens."
Brattleboro's players have had to have each other's backs in this rocky season, but games like Friday show that the hard work of rebuilding is paying off.
Fair Haven's season has been very rocky as well. The Slaters dropped to 2-7 with the loss.
