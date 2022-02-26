Brattleboro's Lucas Forthofer knew exactly what he needed to do to be crowned the Vermont high school individual bowling champion.
His opponent, Randolph's Howard Stockwell, put pressure on the Colonels' lefty with a pair of late strikes to get back in the match, but just as he had been all day long, Forthofer was poised.
He buried a strike to effectively win the championship and then added another for good measure.
When the first strike dropped, Forthofer couldn't contain his excitement.
"I had two balls to get nine and I did it in one," Forthofer said. "It was an amazing feeling."
Forthofer took control of the championship match in the third frame. Forthofer and Stockwell matched each other in the opening frames, both getting a spare in their first try and strike on their second.
It was in the third frame that Forthofer got a spare and Stockwell had a nine. Forthofer kept the pressure on with two strikes in a row, which Stockwell didn't match, sparing both frames.
Stockwell came on strong with a trio of late strikes, but Forthofer held him off with his clutch bowling in the 10th frame.
The finals for the individual championships are in a step-ladder format, where four bowlers compete. The No. 4 seed plays the No. 3 seed and the winner of that plays the No. 2 seed. The winner of that match then advances to play the No. 1 seed.
Fair Haven's Nick Snide earned the No. 3 seed with a pin count of 1,023 heading into the finals and he faced Randolph's Avery Stockwell, who had a pin count of 949.
In their matchup, Avery Stockwell advanced beating Snide 206-158.
For Snide, it wasn't the result he wanted, but it meant a lot to make the finals.
"I bowled my best and showed off what I can do in front of these fans," Snide said. "I gave it my all on the lanes. There were some really good competitors."
Avery Stockwell advanced to play his brother Howard Stockwell, who had a pin count of 1,151, in the next stage of the finals, where Howard came out with a 215-160 win to advance to the final match.
Forthofer entered the finals with a pin count of 1,155.
After three games of action, 16 bowlers clinched spots in the head-to-head portion of the day.
Howard Stockwell topped Windsor's Alyssa St. Louis, Brattleboro's Thomas Bell beat Burlington's Isaiah Hill, Forthofer bested Colonel teammate Tucker Sargent, defending individual champion Patrick Kelley, of Windsor, beat Brattleboro's Kelton Mager, Hartford's Cean Lieberman topped South Burlington's Walker Hughes, Fair Haven's Snide bested Essex's Orion Casavant, the Slaters' Andrew McManus beat teammate Josh Kennedy and Avery Stockwell knocked off Galloping Ghosts teammate Blake Bliss.
In the round of eight, Howard Stockwell topped Bell, Forthofer unseated Kelley, Snide upset the higher-ranked Lieberman and Avery Stockwell upset McManus.
The team state championships are set to be held on Saturday at Twin City Lanes in Barre.
