BRANDON — If Russell Sage College softball coach Erica Li had been at Candon Field for Brattleboro's 12-3 victory over Otter Valley on Saturday, she would have had a smile wider than the 17 inches spanning home plate.
Leah Madore, a member of her newest recruiting class, struck out 14, took a no-hitter into the last inning and whacked two long doubles.
The theme of the day was strikeouts. Otter Valley pitcher Riley Keith had 11 of them.
Keith reached the milestone by fanning Madore, the first batter of the game. Play was stopped and she was recognized for the milestone.
"Riley continues to be impressive," Otter Valley coach Kelly Trayah said. "She has 110 strikeouts and we still have four games to go."
Madore was dominant in the first three innings. She retired all nine batters, eight on strikeouts.
Otter Valley did not get its first hit off Madore until the seventh when Keith reached on an infield hit. Marissa Connors followed with a clean single to right and Sydney Gallo had an RBI triple. A couple of errors later, the Otters had three runs.
Unfazed, Madore ended the game with her 13th and 14th strikeouts.
Maybe it was the searing heat that caused Madore to falter a bit in the seventh or maybe the Otters were starting to catch up with her the third time around.
"It was definitely a challenge," Madore said of the heat.
Madore feels the Colonels might be hitting their stride at the right time with the playoff pairings to be made next week.
"There are still things where we can improve on. We practice hard," Madore said.
"She has been consistent all season," said Brattleboro coach Kelly Markol, herself a pitcher at Springfield College.
The Colonels grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second inning Brittney Wright and Aliza Speno had back-to-back hits. Speno scored on a passed ball and Cynthia Valezquez got Speno home with a sacrifice fly.
Speno had a monster day, going 4-for-4 with a double and scoring three runs.
Keith and Madore continued to duel and the score was still 2-0 entering the fifth.
But OV's defense collapsed in the fifth frame enabling the Colonels to score two runs on just one hit.
The lead grew to 12-0 before the Otters finally put something together in the bottom of the seventh.
The victory raised Brattleboro's mark to 7-4 and the Otters fall to 7-5.
Although the Colonels were frequent strikeout victims, they did hit the ball with authority. They had 11 hits, six of them coming in their seven-run seventh.
"I was very happy with the way we hit the ball. We hit the ball hard," Markol said.
"And she (Keith) is a very good pitcher."
But this day belonged to Markol's own pitcher.
"She is an awesome pitcher. She has very good movement on the ball," Trayah said Madore.
It was Senior Day for the Otters and signs adorned by the five seniors photos lined the road up to Candon Field. They are Riley Keith, her cousin Alice Keith, Josie LaRock, Virgil Chapin and Marissa Connors.
Riley Keith received a memento for her 100th strikeout of the season but what she really wanted on Senior Day eluded her.
But there will be plenty more opportunities for victories down the stretch. The Otters have a busy final week with four games.
