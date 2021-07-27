Castleton University football fans will finally get to see the Spartans play again this fall.
Last year’s schedule was wiped out by COVID-19, but the Saturday afternoon tradition of college football action at Dave Wolk Stadium is making its return in September.
In 2019, the last time Castleton took the turf for game competition, it went 2-7, but finished the season strong with wins in its last two games.
Recently, the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference released its 2021 schedule, setting Castleton’s 10-game slate, with four non-league and six league games.
Let’s take a look at the Spartans’ schedule and break down the football action ahead.
Plymouth State: Castleton has opened its season up against Plymouth every year since 2010, the second year of the Spartans’ existence as a football program, and that remains the case this fall, hosting PSU on Sept. 4.
Plymouth competes in the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC).
Castleton had the early edge over the Panthers in the all-time series, but PSU has won the last four matchups and given up less than 10 points per game in those games. The last time they met in 2019 was a 23-17 Plymouth win.
The Panthers didn’t play last year due to COVID, but in 2019, they went 6-4. Their quarterback Brett Lavanchy had 10 touchdowns, but their two top running backs both graduated after that year.
Fitchburg State: Castleton and Fitchburg, another MASCAC team, have only met four times, beginning in 2016, and the Falcons have won three times.
The Spartans’ lone win came in 2018, when they bested FSU 34-13. In that game, CU quarterback Mitchell Caron accounted for three touchdowns.
The last time they met, in 2019, was a defensive struggle with Fitchburg winning 12-10. That was one of two Falcon wins that year as the team sputtered to a 2-8 record.
The teams meet on Sept. 11 in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.
Norwich: The Maple Sap Bucket will be up for grabs on Sept. 18, with Castleton hosting Norwich University on Homecoming.
The Spartans and Cadets have met every year Castleton’s program has been in existence, first as league opponents and now as non-league foes, with Norwich holding a 7-4 edge. The Cadets have won the last two contests between the Vermont rivals.
Norwich went 5-5 in 2019 under coach Mark Murnyack. Their then-junior QB Matt Dunn threw 23 touchdown passes to a receiving core that had a nice mix of veteran and young talent.
The Cadets will need to replace a running back group that was senior-heavy in 2019. Norwich’s defense was senior-laden as well, but then-sophomores Isaiah Williams and Zev Motew were among the younger standouts.
St. Lawrence: Castleton wraps up non-conference play with St. Lawrence on Sept. 25 in Canton, New York.
The teams will meet for the first time ever that day, but they won’t be completely new to each other with a scrimmage set for Aug. 28 at Castleton.
The Saints, a member of the Liberty League, went 5-5 in 2019 on the back of a young offense predicated on the passing game. Their defense was middle of the pack in most categories.
Castleton and SLU’s lone common opponent in 2019 was Norwich, who the Saints lost to 30-24.
SUNY Maritime: Castleton opens conference play on Oct. 2 at SUNY Maritime College in Throggs Neck, New York.
Maritime holds a 6-4 edge in the all-time series and has won the last three meetings, one of which saw the teams combine for 109 points.
The Privateers were 5-6 overall and went 3-2 in ECFC play in 2019. Maritime boasted a run-based offense powered by Hezekiah Williamson, a senior at the time. The Privateers had two players rank in the top 10 of rushing yards in the conference.
Their defense also allowed the second least amount of points per game, behind Castleton, with two players in the top three in tackles.
Dean: Castleton remains on the road the week after Maritime, play Dean College on Oct. 9 in Franklin, Massachusetts.
The Bulldogs are still a very young program and the Spartans have won two of the three contests between the teams.
Dean went 4-6 in 2019 and were constantly in games filled with offense. The Bulldogs led the league in points per game on offense, but also allowed the most points in the league by a healthy margin.
The team was at their best in ECFC going 4-1 in conference play and winning the league title.
Their then-sophomore quarterback Terrell Watts threw 27 touchdown passes, which almost doubled the next highest amount in the league. Dean’s skill players and defensive contributors were similarly young in 2019.
Keystone: The second and final new opponent on the Castleton schedule is Keystone College, who was set to join the ECFC last fall, before COVID derailed the season.
The Spartans welcome Keystone to Dave Wolk Stadium on Oct. 23.
The Giants brought football back in 2019 after a 72-year hiatus. Keystone went 3-4 in its return to football with a group that was understandably mostly underclassman given their new program status.
Anna Maria: Castleton welcomes a team its historically had success against, Anna Maria College, to town on Oct. 30.
In 11 games between the two schools, the Spartans have won nine, including four in their last five matchups.
The AMCATS had wins against Alfred State and Gallaudet in 2019, but lost eight, with seven coming by two or more scores.
Anna Maria’s defense was middle of the pack in the conference, but had a handful of strong young contributors, including then-sophomore Tyshawn Anderson, who led the league in tackles.
Alfred State: Castleton’s final road contest of the year comes on Nov. 6 against Alfred State.
The Spartans had won all four games against the Pioneers, until Alfred came out on top 21-15 in 2019.
The Pioneers were 4-6 the last time they played in 2019.
Alfred had dual-threat quarterback Dashown Wilson, then a senior, leading the way, but they had plenty of young skill position talent to go with him. The team averaged the second most points in the conference, behind Dean.
Gallaudet: Castleton wraps up the regular season on Nov. 13, hosting Gallaudet University.
The Spartans and Bison have split their 10 all-time contests with Gallaudet winning the last two, including 2019’s overtime win.
The Bison were 2-6 in 2019 and were among the best offenses in the league with a strong three-headed rushing attack that included dual-threat quarterback Timel Benton.
