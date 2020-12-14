U.S. Nordic skier Rosie Brennan was perfect during World Cup cross country events Saturday and Sunday in Davos, Switzerland.
The 32-year old secured the first World Cup victory of her career during Saturday’s sprints. She returned to the top of the podium less than 24 hours later after winning a distance freestyle race by 34 seconds. As a result, she will now wear the yellow bib as the overall World Cup leader. She also sits atop the rankings for sprint and distance points.
Brennan prevailed in 24 minutes, 49.8 seconds on the 10-kilometer course. Russia’s Yulia Stupak was second in 25:23.8, while U.S. skier Hailey Swirbul placed third in 25:30.3. Swirbul held off Russia’s Natalia Nepryaeva by 4.3 seconds to capture the last spot on the podium.
There were no competitors from Norway, Sweden or Finland due to COVID-19 protocols set by each national team. Also scoring points for the U.S. on Sunday were Stratton Mountain School’s Jessie Diggins (seventh, 25:45.7) and Katherine Ogden (22nd, 26:43.2). Caitlin Patterson was 30th, in 27:03.1 and Massachusetts skier Julia Kern finished 33rd in 27:15.2.
Five U.S. women made the sprint heats Saturday and finished in the top 18. Brennan was first during qualifying and held off Nepryaeva and Slovenia’s Anamarija Lampic during the final.
The Utah native kicked off this season by placing fifth overall two weeks ago during the three-event Ruka Triple in Finland. She was 17th in the classic sprint, eighth in the 10-kilometer classic and recorded the third-fastest time of the day during the 10k freestyle pursuit.
Brennan was the top qualifier Saturday in 2 minutes, 40.03 seconds. She was followed by teammates Sophie Caldwell Hamilton (second, 2:41.78), Diggins (fifth, 2:42.93), Kern (10th, 2:45.63) and Swirbul (18th, 2:48.08).
Diggins (13th) and Swirbul (19th) were eliminated in the quarterfinals. Kern wound up 11th after reaching the semifinals, while Caldwell Hamilton placed fifth. Hannah Halvorsen placed 38th for the U.S. women.
Itay’s Federico Pellegrino won Saturday’s men’s sprint in front of Russia’s Alexander Bolshunov (second) and Great Britain’s Andrew Young (third). Logan Hanneman placed ninth for the U.S.
The top U.S. qualifiers were James Clinton Schoonmaker (fifth, 2:22.66), Kevin Bolger (seventh, 2:22.87), Simi Hamilton (ninth, 2:22.89), Hanneman (15th, 2:23.91) and Gus Schumacher (29th, 2:25.55). Bolger (13th), Hamilton (14th), Schoonmaker (18th) and Schumacher (25th) missed out on spots in the semifinals. Teammate Tyler Kornfield finished 62nd.
Russia swept all three spots on the men’s podium Sunday, thanks to dominant performances by Bolshunov (32:46.4), Andrey Melnichenko (33:18.6) and Artem Maltsev (33:25.9).
Scott Patterson (16th, 34:05) led the way for the North Americans during the 15k event. Bolger (33rd, 34:43.9) also raced for the U.S. along with Schumacher (35th, 34:54.8), Hamilton (38th, 35:10.4), Adam Martin (44th, 35:23.8) and Ian Torchia (49th, 35:45.4).
In the Saturday men’s Super G in France, the U.S.’s Travis Ganong finished just outside the podium in fourth in 1:02.10. Mount Mansfield Ski Club’s Ryan Cochran-Siegle finished 47th. Switzerland’s Mauro Caviezel was first in 1:01.34.
Cochran-Siegle bounced back nicely in the Sunday downhill race, taking 13th with a time of 2:05.48. Slovenia’s Martin Cater took top honors.
Coming off last week’s fifth place finish, Killington Mountain School’s Hannah Soar continued her strong World Cup season with a third place, podium finish in the Moguls competition in Sweden this weekend.
Soar’s score of 78.63 was 0.08 points better than Japan’s Hinako Tomitaka for the third spot. France’s Perrine Laffont continued her winning ways with a score of 82.53.
Americans Jaelin Kauf (fifth, 78.14) and Tess Johnson (ninth, 75.54) were also top 10 finishers on Saturday.
Kauf was second in Double Moguls on Sunday, with Johnson in fourth and Soar in seventh.
KMS’s Alex Lewis was 40th in the men’s Moguls on Saturday. Teammate Nick Page made the podium in third with a score of 81.28. U.S.’s Bradley Wilson finished fifth.
Wilson finished in a tie for third in Sunday’s Double Moguls. Lewis finished in 39th.
In biathlon action, the U.S. women’s team of Susan Dunklee, Clare Egan, Deedra Irwin and Joanne Reid was 12th in the Saturday’s World Cup 4x6km relay competition in Austria. A Norwegian team cruised to victory in 1:08:04.3.
Egan, of Craftsbury Green Racing Project, was 13th in the 10km pursuit on Sunday. Teammate Dunklee was 48th.
The U.S. men’s team of Jake Brown, Sean Doherty, Leif Nordgren and Paul Schommer was 15th in the 4x7.5km relay. A Swedish team pulled out the win, holding off Norway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.