Brian Kamuda had a dilemma. The University of Massachusetts men’s basketball team was off to the Atlantic 10 Tournament and, as the student manager, he had a lot invested in the Minutemen’s fortunes. There was also an NBA job fair in Dallas at the same time.
“I thought, ‘Do I really want to miss the tournament,’” Kamuda said.
Sometimes, you have to think about the future or “long term” as Kamuda put it. He flew to Dallas.
There were a succession of 30-second interviews the first day and the final day saw the candidates going through longer interviews of 15 to 20 minutes.
It was competitive but Kamuda, a 2001 Otter Valley Union High School graduate. prevailed. His UMass 2005 Sports Management & Marketing degree had stead him well. He was headed for the Orlando Magic.
“The story that separated me was that I had held a cookout at Kamuda’s Market (in Pittsford) on Saturdays as a kid. I had my own business as a kid and I think they liked that ownership mentality. It stood out because it was unique,” he said.
Kamuda piloted his Honda Accord on a 20-hour odyssey that landed him in the Land of Disney. His career was was underway.
He started in ticket sales, making a hundred calls a day. He worked his way up to cultivating sponsorships.
Kamuda worked for the Magic from 2005 through 2014. It was rewarding and enriching. He learned at the hand of Magic owner Pat Williams and coach Stan Van Gundy who got his start in the profession at Castleton State College.
Kamuda soaked up the lessons like a sponge. Van Gundy showed him the importance of teamwork and approaching life with the attitude that every day mattered.
Williams was a zealous goal setter who took leadership to an art form. Williams has written books on those subjects, books with titles like “Goal Setting: Discover What You Want in Life and Achieve It Faster Than You Think Possible” and “Smarter, Faster, Better.”
It was a great ride for Kamuda and it included a trip to the 2009 NBA Finals where the Magic lost in five games to the Lakers. The next year, he was on hand for the opening of the Amway Center, a gorgeous arena that could seat nearly 19,000 for NBA games.
But something was missing. Something with more of a purpose. And it was right back where he came from.
“It was the legacy of an 80-year-old business,” Kamuda said.
Kamuda’s Country Market situated in the heart of Pittsford, where Route 7 meets Arch Street, has been in the family for three generations. It was an opportunity to continue and grow the business, putting his own stamp on it.
More than that, it was a chance to contribute to the community. The store offered a platform for applying those lessons absorbed from the likes of Van Gundy and Williams. It would be about reaching goals, not only for the store but for Pittsford and the area.
Kamuda sees the venture as partnerships. Partnerships with the community schools like Lothrop School and Otter Valley Union High School.
“How do we do things to support them?” he said.
A return to Pittsford also offered him and his wife Christine a better place to raise a family, their children 6-year-old James and 3-year-old Bryce.
It was a chance to work with 26 employees and serve 500 customers.
“It was an opportunity to do something more purposeful,” Kamuda said.
He appreciates the community concept in Rutland County and the way its people come together when someone encounters misfortune. He marveled at the way they rallied around Ed Keith, father of Otter Valley Athletic Director Steven Keith, when Ed suffered a serious injury to his hand while working on some machinery.
“Here it is multi-generational people all looking out for each other. Florida is more of a transient society,” Kamuda said.
He puts in long hours, placing a lot of emphasis on the deli and planning a more extensive line of prepared meals in the future.
More than that, he wants to make the store part of the community. He wants to make it a vehicle for enhancing Lothrop, Otter Valley and other community agencies.
Long ago, Brian Kamuda shot hoops behind what was then called Kamuda’s Store.
Now, he’s running the store and seeing life in a much different way. He has vision. He has purpose. He has a great sense of community and roots. And he has those lessons he learned at the hand of Stan Van Gundy and Pat Williams.
