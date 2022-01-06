FAIR HAVEN — If the Fair Haven girls basketball team wants to keep its standard of winning intact, it needs the girls with experience to lead the charge.
This year’s club isn’t brimming with experience, but one girl that got her feet wet in a crucial role last year is beginning to take charge as the leader of the next generation of Slaters.
That girl is sophomore Lily Briggs and she was critical in Fair Haven’s 35-24 win against Southern Vermont League rival Burr and Burton Thursday night.
Briggs was the straw that stirred the drink for the Slaters on Thursday. If Fair Haven needed a bucket, No. 5 was the one the team was going to.
Briggs scored a game-high 19 points and added 11 rebounds for a double-double.
She used her speed to get the basket at will all game long and the Bulldogs didn’t have much of an answer for her.
“(Lily) had a great game,” said Slaters coach Kyle Wilson. “When your shots aren’t falling at times, you have to do things a little bit different. She was able to get by the primary defender and get to the basket nicely in those situations.”
The sophomore’s offensive output was an anomaly in a game all about defense.
It’s a good thing Wilson’s Slaters are known for being stout defensively because they needed to be against BBA.
The Bulldogs came out playing a very patient, deliberate offensive game. BBA passed the ball around on the perimeter trying to pick its spots to attack.
It takes a locked in defensive effort to remain engaged for possessions that can last half a minute of game time or more.
“We started the game very disciplined defensively,” Wilson said.
Fair Haven didn’t produce a ton offensively in the first quarter, but six points from Briggs were the difference giving the Slaters an 8-2 advantage.
Fair Haven’s shots were dropping early in the second quarter. Ashley Carvey knocked down a corner 3 and Briggs followed up with a corner 3 of her own from the other side of the arc.
The Bulldogs called a timeout following the run and finally found their offense, going on a 6-0 run of their own.
“As the half progressed, we were a little undisciplined and they were able to cut into the lead,” Wilson said.
The Slaters responded with four points of their own and went into the half with a nine-point advantage.
Neither offense was firing on all cylinders in the second half, but Fair Haven kept the Bulldogs at bay.
When BBA scored the first four points of the third, the Slaters did a good job of shoring up their defense and not allowing another field goal until the fourth quarter.
Early in the fourth quarter, Fair Haven opened up its biggest lead of the night, up 14 points, and the lead wouldn’t go into single digits the rest of the way.
Behind Briggs’ 19 points was Ashley Carvey with five. Brittney Love and Alana Williams both had four points. Briggs, Love and Tegan Hoard all had two steals on defense.
There weren’t many offensive bright spots for the Bulldogs as only two girls had multiple field goals, but one player that did make her mark was sophomore forward Amelia Tobin.
Tobin had a team-high eight points and was big in the rebounding game with 13 boards. Julia Decker had six points.
BBA (2-7) will host Fair Haven next Thursday, but before they get to the rematch, the Bulldogs host a non-league matchup with U-32 on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
The Slaters (5-2) host Division I Mount Anthony on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.