FAIR HAVEN — Emma Briggs didn't come close to the girls state pole vault record of 11 feet, 3 inches in winning the event at Saturday's home meet.
No matter. It's all about the process and Briggs, a senior, believes she can achieve her goal either at the meet in Essex May 29 or at the Division II State Meet in South Burlington on June 5.
It is all about the transition to a new, longer pole and she did not have enough time with her new equipment before competing in Saturday's meet. She still won the event with a mark of 10-0.
She has not really been pushed this year, a spring where COVID protocol has called for smaller and more localized meets.
"Essex will be the first meet where I will be having competition," Briggs said.
Briggs is waiting on a medical waiver that will allow her to begin majoring in Government and competing in both soccer and track and field this fall at the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut.
There are more immediate concerns before she begins competing for the NCAA Division III Bears.
One is breaking the state record in the pole vault and the other is reaching her goal of breaking the Fair Haven Union High School record for most points in the decathlon.
Briggs is a four-year track and field performer and she came to love the sport and her main event, the pole vault.
"I was not so enthusiastic about track my freshman year," she said.
But then she watched one of the school's boys pole vaulting and said, 'that looks cool.'
She picked up the event halfway though her freshman season. Now, she loves it.
"There is a lot that goes into it — the mental preparation, counting your steps and getting a good plant," she said.
She is looking forward to the prospect of competing for the Coast Guard Academy in both soccer and track and field.
"I am excited about soccer but I definitely have a lot of reasons to be excited about what I can accomplish in track at the college level," she said.
"I know she has got a shot at it," Fair Haven coach Jon Oakman said of the state pole vault record.
Briggs has her life pretty well mapped out. She wants to use the Government major as a springboard to working in some type of criminal investigation.
These are heady times for Briggs with graduation approaching.
Yet, nothing will distract her from her goals of breaking the state pole vault record and eclipsing the school record for decathlon points two weeks following the State Meet.
West Rutland added track and field a couple of years ago and the Golden Horde has not taken long to make a splash.
"West Rutland has some good athletes," Briggs said.
One of them is Mac Perry who won four events Saturday in the boys competition with his times of 11.79 seconds in the 100 meters, 24.44 in the 200 meters, 17.36 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles and 43.04 in the 300-meter meter hurdles.
Rutland coach Mike Audette was an outstanding runner at Catholic University and he has to love the way his sophomore Eli Rosi is setting personal records nearly every time out. Rosi won the 800 in 2:05.75 and 1500 in 4:27.84.
The Rutland boys have a lock on the distance events in most meets and Brady Geisler got them a first place in the 3000 with his clocking of 9:25.
Fair Haven's Nate Stone was a double winner in throwing events with his marks of 131-0 feet in the javelin and 106-3 inches in the discus.
Slade Postemski also got points for Rutland, winning the high jump in 5-06 and the long jump in 20-00.25.
West Rutland's Tyler Serrani won the triple jump at 38-5.50 and added a second in the long jump.
The girls competition saw Alexandra Williams win three events for Fair Haven. She won the 100 meters in 13.91 seconds, the 200 in 28.92 and the 400 in 1:06.28.
Westside's Isabell Lanfear, last year's Division IV state champion in the javelin, captured the javelin with a throw of 86-02 and the shot put at 31-02.
Fair Haven's Megan Ezzo was a three-event winner with her high jump of 4-06, long jump of 13-05 and triple jump of 29-11.50.
