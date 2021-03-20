FAIR HAVEN — Points, steals, rebounds and assists are all important statistics in a basketball game. Intestinal fortitude was more important than any of them for the Fair Haven girls basketball team in Saturday's 47-30 quarterfinal victory over U-32.
"We gutted it out," Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson said.
They had to rely on guts because they were behind 12-9 early in the second quarter when their inside standout Courtney Brewster went down with an injury that left her unable to return.
Instead of folding in Brewster's absence, the Slaters went on a 10-0 run, a spree that was fueled by sisters Lily and Emma Briggs.
Lily had four of the points and Emma the other six during that stretch.
Lily shouldered the offensive load, finishing with 20 points on the strength of five 3-point field goals.
Ryleigh Coloutti followed with 12 points for Fair Haven and pulled down seven rebounds. Emma Briggs added eight points, Zoey Cole had nine rebounds and two blocked shots and Emma Ezzo keyed the defense with three steals.
The victory keeps the No. 1 Slaters unbeaten through the last two seasons.
"Our girls played hard. They left it all out there," U-32 coach Erik Bennett said.
After the Briggs sisters sparked that 10-0 run to put the Slaters ahead 19-12, Bennett called a timeout 2:32 before the half.
But the Slaters kept their foot on the gas and extended the lead. When Lily Briggs nailed a 3-pointer and then converted a steal into a layup, it cushioned their lead to 24-15.
This where Ariana Hawkins came to the fore for the Raiders. She made a free throw and then stole the ball, getting fouled on her layup. She completed the three-point play to close the halftime score to 24-20.
"She is good for a spark off the bench for us. She is very athletic and gives us instant offense," Bennett said of Hawkins.
The Slaters took command after the break. Coloutti drained a 3-pointer and Lily Briggs added eight points in the third quarter. When it was time for the fourth quarter to start, the Slaters had built a 39-24 lead.
Lily Briggs not only gave the Slaters offense from the perimeter but she also was a force down low, helping to take up the slack from Brewster's departure.
"I just figured I needed to fill that role," Briggs said.
"It was nice for me and Emma (Briggs) to play together so much today."
Hawkins led the Raiders with eight points. Payton Garibaldi followed with six and Alaina Beauregard had five.
"U-32 was extremely tough today," Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson said. "I thought they played very, very well. I give their coach and their kids a lot of credit."
Wilson appreciated the way his team responded to adversity.
"I thought after Courtney came out that all the kids stayed strong," Wilson said.
"Emma and Lily had a great second period."
Cole's impact was considerable in filling the void in the post.
"Zoey is one of our most consistent players," the Fair Haven coach said. "You know what you are going to get from her every single day."
"They are a tough team. They are defending champions and haven't lost a game in two years," Bennett said of the Slaters.
But his Raiders came to play, forging a 12-7 first-quarter lead.
They still were clinging to the lead when Brewster made her unfortunate exit and it looked as though the door might be open for the gang from East Montpelier.
But the Briggs sisters dug down deep and helped change the tenor of the game.
They seemed intent on doing that whenever the Raiders tried to make a move.
When U-32 sliced the lead to 10 late in the third quarter, Emma dropped in two free throws and Lily knocked down a shot to give the Slaters that 39-24 lead heading into the final stanza.
The No. 8 seeded Raiders eliminated, the Slaters have the dangerous No. 4 Spaulding Crimson Tide coming to town for Tuesday's Division II semifinal game.
The Tide steeled itself on a steady diet of Division I opponents during the regular season.
