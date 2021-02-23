St. Michael’s College baseball coach Jim Neidlinger knows something about competing against heavyweights. His first major league victory came against Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Glavine.
Once again, Neidlinger is dealing with heavyweights. He is looking to make St. Michael’s College relevant in an NCAA Division II conference boasting national powers like Franklin Pierce University and Southern New Hampshire.
He has a blueprint and it includes a blend of a few of the better Vermont kids and others from far-flung locales who can take the Purple Knights, first to relevance, and then excellence in the Northeast-10 Conference.
Two of the in-state products on the 2021 roster are from southern Vermont: Fair Haven’s Andrew Lanthier and Springfield’s Brady Clark.
“Both are very athletic. I feel they can compete at the Division II level,” Neidlinger said.
Ordinarily freshmen might not have a good shot at getting on the field as freshmen but opportunity is something that Neidlinger can sell as he recruits for SMC.
“They are young freshmen but we are in a rebuilding situation so the opportunity is there for young players,” Neidlinger said.
It is apt to be a difficult adjustment for Lanthier and Clark but the positive aspect is that they will have a chance to grow with a building program.
“We are in a good conference. It is going to be a little bit of an eye-opener for young Vermont kids against established programs,” Neidlinger said.
Lanthier, a left-handed hitting outfielder at Fair Haven Union High and Lakes Region American Legion baseball team, has a chance to earn some time at first base.
“It is a spot where we are a little shorter,” Neidlinger said.
“Brady is a little bigger but Andrew is working on that.”
Neidlinger himself is on the ground floor of something.
St. Michael’s baseball has languished in futility for several years. The record, for example, from 2015 through 2019 is 37-142.
But Neidlinger sees a new commitment from Athletic Director Chris Kenney and the administration to his program, as well as the others on the Colchester campus. The resources and support needed to build something have been put in place.
Full-time coaches, upgraded facilities and scholarship support are additions that Neidlinger believes will bolster the program.
One of the first items of business is bulking up the roster. When he arrived Neidlinger had a roster of 18.
When the southern trip becomes a reality — it is nixed by COVID this year — he aims to make the excursion with a large enough roster and enough arms to play 10 to 12 games during that week.
Another plus for the program is continuity of the coaching staff. That is something they have with Neidlinger.
“You need a coach to plant his roots and build a team. I don’t have aspirations of moving up through the coaching ranks. I want to build a big, strong baseball team in the state of Vermont,” he said.
He believes fervidly in the package he has to sell when recruiting.
“It is a very strong academic school. It is a clean place to live in both winter and summer. You aren’t far from getting up into the mountains or getting to the lake,” he said.
“We have small class sizes. It is about finding those kids who do not want to be on a 10,000-person campus.”
Doc Jacobs Field has been the home of the Purple Knights since the sport was reinstated in 1990.
“We have done a bit of a facelift on our field. We have improved the mound and the bullpen mound and put in new infield dirt,” Neidlinger said.
There is a ton of work to be done to catch the Franklin Pierces, Southern New Hampshires and Bentleys of the world but it is a job that Neidlinger relishes.
“It’s going to be a fun process,” he said.
The piece of the recruiting that will help immensely is being allowed to bring prospective players on campus once again.
Neidlinger would also like to build relationships with the other college baseball programs in the state. He was a longtime assistant coach at Division III Middlebury College and he sees helping one another as a way to grow the college game in Vermont.
He has an appreciation for what coach Ted Shipley has done at Castleton University.
“Ted does a great job with raising funds. He is doing a great job in a strong Division III conference (the Little East),” Neidlinger said.
“They have done a great job with all their facilities, the softball field and football field.”
The oldest varsity athletic program at St. Michael’s has new life.
