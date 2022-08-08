FAIR HAVEN — The young (ages 8-14) soccer players at the clinic at Fair Haven Union High School on Saturday were intrigued by Gavin Colton’s accent. He grew up in Ireland and there were some pretty diverse guesses about the dialect.
Then, the clinic began and they spoke the same language — Soccer.
Colton, an assistant women’s soccer at the University of Kentucky last season, was back on Sunday to present another clinic to the Fair Haven Union High School boys and girls soccer teams.
Soccer has been a rewarding piece of Colton’s life and it has included playing at Northern Kentucky University where he was a two-time captain.
Now, he wants to pass that passion on to the Fair Haven community where his friend Tim Dayton is the boys varsity soccer coach.
Colton was last in Fair Haven in 2018, also as a clinician.
“I can see the gains in the last four years,” he said at Sunday’s session with the high school players. “It is interesting to see four years later how the game has grown.
“And now I am seeing the siblings of some of the players from four years ago.”
His message: “You can come from Fair Haven and be a great soccer player.
“These kids can believe they can play college soccer and beyond. They have every right to.”
Dayton was on the committee of the Kansas State University graduate program for journalism when Colton’s packet applying for admission to the program came across his desk.
Screening applications is an art and Dayton said eventually you are able to get so good at reading a candidate’s file that it nearly the same as a face-to-face interview.
There were things that stuck out about Colton’s application. Dayton liked that he was a captain of the Northern Kentucky soccer team two years, that he had a talent for creative writing and that a teammate thought enough of him to drive all the way from Kentucky to Kansas with him.
It was the beginning of the friendship between Dayton and Colton that has brought Colton to Fair Haven twice for the soccer clinic.
Colton is a great believer in the ways that soccer benefits young people.
“Other than the obvious, kids stay in school and their grades are better,” Colton said.
No longer on the women’s soccer staff with the Wildcats, Colton is working in UK’s Office of Philanthropy and is getting back to playing the game on a high level team himself.
Dayton and Fair Haven Union High girls soccer coach Teri Perry both attended the weekend clinic.
Dayton’s Slaters will have two scrimmages, both at home, one against West Rutland on Aug. 25 and the other against nearby New York State power Fort Ann on Aug. 29.
The Cardinals are one of the most consistently successful programs in New York, winning 10 consecutive Division II Class D championships from 2010 through 2019. It was in 2015 that the Cardinals won the New York Class D state crown and finished 23-0.
Fort Ann was just the type of team that Dayton wanted to test the Slaters against before opening the season at Mount St. Joseph Academy on Sept. 2.
“I went out of my way to get a scrimmage with those guys,” Dayton said.
Perry’s Slaters will travel to Bristol for a scrimmage against Mount Abraham on Aug. 24 and then host Vergennes on Aug. 27 before opening the season on Sept. 7 at Green Mountain Union High School in Chester.
The home opener for the Slaters girls is Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. against Middlebury.
Both Fair Haven soccer teams move down from Division II to Division III this fall.
