MANCHESTER — Thursday evening was a good time to be Manchester Union Underground catcher Will Addington. Lakes Region never got Addington out (two doubles, two walks) in Manchester's 8-0 victory in the American Legion baseball game. Not only that, Addington had a bird's-eye view of a masterful pitching performance.
His battery mate Max Brownlee struck out 11 hitters against no walks in winning his his complete-game four-hitter.
Lakes Region had some great opportunities to break through against Brownlee in the first two innings. The Lakers had two runners aboard in the first and two runners on base with no outs in the second.
"After the first two innings, Max got really hot," Addington said.
"We were working the outside with his fastball and curve. He pitched to every spot he wanted to."
Lakes Region's Joe Buxton and Matt Heibler had back-to-back singles in the first but were stranded.
Manchester got Brownleee all the runs he would need in the home half of the first. Jack McCoy led off the inning with a single and Addington's double in the right-center gap scored McCoy. Griff Briggs plated McCoy with a sharp single to left.
The Lakers had their best chance to do damage in the second inning when they loaded the bases with only one out. Tim Kendall led off the inning with a base hit up the middle and Noah Woodbury was hit by a pitch. Trey Lee was also plunked by a pitch, jamming the bases with just one out.
But Brownleee was tough in the clutch, striking out the next batter and getting the next hitter to ground to McCoy at shortstop for the inning-ending out.
Brownlee got in a grove. He retired eight consecutive batters until Carson Babbie reached on an error.
Addington had another double in the third inning and a couple of Lakes Region errors led to two more runs and a 4-0 lead.
Manchester put the game away with four more runs in the sixth. They had four hits in the inning, the big one a two-run single by Danny Scarlotta.
Scarlotta had a double and a single. Pinch hitter Jack Catapano also knocked in a run with a single in that inning and Tor Majorell singled the other run home.
Babbie got the start for Lakes Region and worked five innings. Alex Patch pitched the final inning.
"I have no problem with the way Carson pitched but it's tough when things happen behind you," Lakes Region coach Adam Greenleese said.
Lakes Region was also short-handed and had only two reserve players due to a graduation and basketball camp.
"We were missing four players tonight," Greenlese said.
The Lakers fell to 0-2 and Manchester was playing its first game.
Center fielder Heibler made the defensive play of the game, a spectacular running catch coming in.
"He was sharp," Manchester coach Ed Lewicki Jr. said of Brownlee. "That is the best he has thrown all spring. He threw a ton of strikes which is important."
Addington said it was good for the team's psyche to grab a win in the first game.
"Baseball can be a long game and it helps when you have good guys in the dugout," he said.
Lewicki said it is a matter of knitting a patchwork lineup into something that looks good. There are players from different high schools with many playing positions that they did not play during the school season.
"I think we can be pretty good. It is a matter of putting it together," Lewicki said.
The big sticks in Union Underground's lineup were wielded by Addington (two doubles and three runs scored) and Scarlotta with a double, single and two RBIs.
Lakes Region will try to break into the win column on Sunday in a doubleheader at Brattleboro Post 5.
Manchester travels to White River Post 84 on Monday. Manchester's probable starting pitcher for that one is Trevor Greene.
