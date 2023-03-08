CHICAGO — In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade announced that North Country Union High School’s Sabine Brueck is the 2022-23 Gatorade Vermont Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Brueck is the first Gatorade Vermont Girls Basketball Player of the Year to be chosen from North Country Union High School.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court, distinguishes Brueck as Vermont’s best high school girls basketball player.
At the time of her selection, the 5-foot-8 sophomore guard had led the Falcons to a 23-0 record and the Division II state championship game. She went on to lead North Country to the championship, beating Spaulding in the finals on Saturday.
Entering the state final, Brueck averaged 16.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 3.4 assists per game. She was named to the 2022 Vermont Basketball Coaches Association’s D-I/D-II Dream Dozen as a freshman and earned the same honor this week as a sophomore.
Brueck volunteers her time locally as a referee for youth basketball games in a recreational league and has also worked at a kids camp in the summertime.
“Sabine is the ultimate competitor,” said North Country Union High School head coach Sarah Roy, a Gatorade press release. “She thrives when challenged. Night in, night out, Sabine is assigned the top offensive player of every opposing team. Despite her intense focus on defense, she finds ways to consistently produce on offense.”
Brueck maintains a 4.0 GPA in the classroom. She will begin her junior year of high school this fall.
The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport.
The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the state winners in each sport.
Brueck joins recent Gatorade Vermont Girls Basketball Players of the Year Elyse MacDonough (2021-22, Rice Memorial High School), Catherine Gilwee (2020-21, Champlain Valley Union High School), Olivia Rockwood (2019-20, Windsor High School), and Sadie Stetson (2018-19, St. Johnsbury Academy), among the state’s list of former award winners.
