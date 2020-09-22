Johnny Bruno is tearing up the track at Devil’s Bowl Speedway. His 45-point lead in the Limited Sportsman division is insurmountable. He only needs to start Saturday’s race to guarantee himself a second straight track title in the division.
He would like to sample similar success with his teammates on the Fair Haven Union High School soccer team. The Slaters’ season begins Monday evening at home with a game against rival Mill River.
The Slaters will be trying to rebound from a 5-11 campaign last season.
“We have a lot of new players and some good transfers. I think we finally have all the pieces,” Bruno said of the soccer team.
Bruno can attribute his success in both sports to a new body type. He weighed 75 pounds more as a sophomore than he does now as a senior.
“He has worked really hard on his fitness,” Fair Haven coach Tim Dayton said. “When I had the players do a 12-minute run this summer, he came out on top.”
“I lost a tremendous amount of weight. It was a life changing experience,” Bruno said. “It was a lot of dieting and working out. It took a long time and it was not an easy process. But in the end, it was very rewarding.
“It has allowed me to excel in soccer and it has helped with racing, too.”
Everyone knows Bruno loves racing. He was brought up in it. His father Mike is an outstanding stock car driver who brought home the Raybestos Rookie of the Year honor on the Busch North Series in 1999.
Mike and Alayne Bruno own Devil’s Bowl Speedway in West Haven so racing is spoken in the household on a daily basis. Johhny’s sister Austin comes home on weekends from the University of Vermont, where she is a freshman, to work at the track.
Johnny’s car is decorated with the No. 22, a numeral with special significance. His grandfather John Bruno raced with that number as did his father.
“When I started, I had No. 11. My father said it was because I was only halfway there,” Johnny said. “Then when I switched to No. 22, I won the championship.
“It is a very special number in the family. It’s great to be able to keep up the family legacy and I hope to keep on swinging.”
Johnny misses some of Dayton’s soccer workouts and playing club soccer in the summer months because that is when he is pouring all of his energy into racing.
“My focus is on soccer when school starts. I have a big love for the sport,” Bruno said.
He began playing soccer in the first grade.
Dayton has him playing up front where his specialty is distributing the ball to the other forwards. This is Bruno’s third season on the varsity.
He is taking classes at Castleton University during this senior year of high school. He hopes to matriculate at the University of Florida, Florida State, or some other school in Florida, to pursue a degree in engineering.
After he leaves FHUHS, racing will still be in the forefront. Next year, he will move up to the Sportsman division.
Following college, he anticipates racing much more. He said he and his father have even talked about competing against one another in the same division.
Now, there is a more immediate business at hand.
The lights come on at 6 p.m. at LaPlaca Field on Monday evening. Mill River is in town.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.