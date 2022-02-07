Mill River Union High School graduate Molly Bruso had one of those monster double-doubles the other night that causes you to do a double take. Playing for Vermont Tech, she had 33 points and 21 rebounds in a victory over Great Bay Community College.
The attraction of the Randolph college was the dental hygiene major.
“It’s the only school in Vermont that has the major,” Bruso said.
The Green Knights have a thin roster. They only have six players, five of them from Vermont — Randolph’s Becky Johnson, Mill River’s Hannah Sheehe, Fair Haven’s Cassandra Pelkey, Milton’s Angela Lazzaro and Bruso.
The small roster has sometimes meant finishing a game with fewer than five players on the court, but Bruso said the small team makes for a tight-knit group.
“It is fun playing with just six. You really get to know each other,” Bruso said.
“Some of the girls have never played basketball and it is fun watching them grow,” she said.
Bruso is the leading scorer and rebounder for the Knights.
Originally, she was going to be playing for her Mill River Union High coach Brad Rideout at Vermont Tech, but Rideout had a change of heart about the commute to Randolph and resigned.
“I was disappointed but I like the coach (Michael Mader) I have now,” Bruso said.
CARTER LEADS FPUAnother Vermonter leading her college team in scoring is Mount Abraham graduate Emma Carter. She is averaging 19.6 points per game for Franklin Pierce University.
Carter was in Vermont recently and scored 14 points in the Ravens’ victory over St. Michael’s.
