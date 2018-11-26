BURLINGTON — Nate Sestina scored a career-high 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Kimbal Mackenzie added 13 points, including a go-ahead jumper, and the Bucknell men’s college basketball team rallied from 13 down to beat Vermont 69-61 on Sunday.
“I thought it was a really physical game, probably the most physical game as far as bumping along the perimeter and holding,” Vermont coach John Becker said. “They made plays down the stretch so I give credit to Bucknell. I have to do a better job of helping our guys get some better opportunities but we will regroup and learn from it.”
Trailing 32-20 at halftime, Bucknell scored 10 straight and closed to 38-36 on Paul Newman’s layup, then led 45-44 on Mackenzie’s jumper with 9:08 left to play. Vermont’s Ernie Duncan hit a 3 to tie it at 51, but Bruce Moore sank a 3, Mackenzie made a layup and Bucknell led 56-51 with 3:49 to go. The Catamounts tried to chip away at the deficit, but the Bison shot 6 of 7 at the foul line down the stretch to seal the win
Moore scored 16 points with four 3-pointers for the Bison (2-2), who shot 43 percent to the Catamounts’ 32 percent and outscored them 49-29 in the second half.
Duncan scored a team-high 20 points and shot 6 of 9 from the floor. The redshirt senior also hit 5 of 6 attempts at the foul. Anthony Lamb added 13 points and eight rebounds for UVM, while teammate Stef Smith added 10 points.
Ryan Davis finished with eight points for the Cats, who made 19 of 60 attempts from the field. Vermont helped its cause by going 18 of 19 from the foul line, but the Cats were only 5 of 20 from 3-point range. The game was played in front of 2,446 fans.
Vermont (3-3) will embark on a three-game road trip to the nation’s capital and Baltimore, starting with Wednesday’s 7 p.m. game at George Washington. The Cats will travel to play Towson at 7 p.m. Friday before facing George Mason next Monday.
