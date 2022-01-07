WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland and Blue Mountain boys basketball teams are on different contention timelines this season.
The Bucks have dreams of cutting down the nets at Barre Auditorium in March as the top dog in Division IV and early returns signal they are a team in the hunt. The Golden Horde are just beginning to lay the groundwork for a future run at that glory.
When the teams met up Friday night in Westside, the result came out as you might have thought, in the contending team’s favor. Blue Mountain bested West Rutland 61-23.
The Bucks arrived to Hinchey Gymnasium later than expected, due to the long travel on snowy roads, walking through the front doors past the expected tip-off time of 7 p.m.
Blue Mountain’s game was also late arriving in the opening minutes.
It was the Golden Horde jumping out to a quick 6-0 advantage on a pair of Garrett Owens 3-pointers.
West Rutland continued to hold the lead in the opening minutes, but once a David Noel bucket made it 8-4 Golden Horde, the Bucks flipped the swtich.
Blue Mountain dominated the rest of the first quarter, finishing with 16 straight points and its run pushed to 18-0 before West Rutland finally scored again in the second quarter.
The Golden Horde were competitive in the second quarter, only being outscored by six, but after the break, Westside couldn’t get much going on offense with just two field goals.
The Golden Horde didn’t do themselves any favors with how they took care of the basketball. Turnovers were common and a strong team like Blue Mountain is bound to take advantage in those moments for easy baskets.
The Bucks were getting in passing lanes all night long and creating turnovers. Eight different Blue Mountain players had multiple steals.
“Right now, that’s our Achilles’ heel, the turnovers,” said first-year Westside coach Ali Mitchell. “The turnovers definitely hurt us. Teams get a lot of points off turnovers on us, so we have to tighten that up a bit.”
Junior Evan Dennis led a balanced offensive attack for the Bucks with 16 points.
Richard Fennimore and Tanner Winchester both had eight points, Kristofer Fennimore had seven and freshman Kason Blood had six.
West Rutland was led by Owens with nine points. He was followed by Noel with five and eighth-grader Braden Hogan with four.
The Golden Horde are winless at 0-6, but this season isn’t as much about the wins and losses, it’s about seeing progression. Mitchell feels her team continues to make strides.
“We saw a lot of improvement in that game against a really good team,” Mitchell said. “They broke the (Blue Mountain) press very well, which I’m really happy about. We know we’re going to get a lot of pressure. They showed some maturity.”
West Rutland hosts rival Poultney on Tuesday.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.