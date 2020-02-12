The Rutland girls hockey team fell to Burr and Burton 4-3 Wednesday night in a hard-fought game.
The Raiders went on the board first, putting up two goals before the Bulldogs scored to make it 2-1 at the end of one period.
The scoring reversed in the second with BBA scoring two goals to Rutland’s one.
The game remained tied for the majority of the third. However, BBA was able to get the puck passed Emily Hathaway with three and a half minutes left in the game.
Alyssa Kennedy, Sydney Wood and Elise Lidstone recorded one goal each for the Raiders.
Stella Turner had a game high of two goals and one assist. Penelope Francomb recorded one goals and one assist while Arden Wojtach scored one goal.
Hathaway made 13 saves for Rutland, while Lola Herzog made 38 saves for BBA.
The Raiders (6-10) return to the ice Saturday at 3 p.m. when they face Essex on the road.
BOYS HOCKEY
Spaulding 5, Rutland 3
BARRE — A pair of third-period goals downed the Rutland boys hockey team against Spaulding Wednesday night.
Ryan Melen, Eric Brewer and Ethan Coarse all scored for the Raiders in the loss.
Augie Louras had 25 saves for Rutland.
The Raiders drop to 3-11-1.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Springfield 54, Woodstock 45
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield boys basketball team defeated Woodstock 54-45 Wednesday night.
The Cosmos held the initial lead. Although the Wasps narrowed the gap, Springfield kept driving the ball and making baskets.
Springfield coach Mike Hatt cited good defense from his team as a contributing factor to the win.
Damian Warner recorded a game high 19 points, while teammates Noah Zierfus and Tanner Gintof recorded 10 points each.
Manny Pacheco was the top scorer for Woodstock with 17 points.
The Cosmos (5-11) see action again Friday when they play against Hartford at 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MSJ 36, Twin Valley 18
JACKSONVILLE — The Mount St. Joseph girls basketball team picked up a 36-18 road win against Twin Valley Wednesday night.
The Mounties dominated the first half, leading 20-4 at the break.
“We played all of our bench and tried to work on some stuff,” said MSJ coach Bill Bruso.
Meghan Cole led the Mounties with 12 points, while Selina Wilbur had eight.
Kate Longe had nine points for the Wildcats.
MSJ improves to 10-7 and travels to Proctor on Monday.
NORDIC SKIING
Rutland boys third in SVLs
PERU — Southern Vermont League Nordic ski teams took to Wild Wings for the classic portion of the league championships Wednesday afternoon.
The Rutland boys were third, behind Mount Anthony and Brattleboro, with 59 points.
The Raiders’ lone top 10 finisher was Brady Geisler in eighth with a time of 16:58. Owen Dube-Johnson (16th), Caleb Dundas (17th) and Phil Mahar (18th) were the next best Rutland finishers.
MAU’s Jack Drew finished first in the boys race.
On the girls side, Phoebe Wood was 31st, while Otter Valley’s Kelsey Adams was 33rd. The Otters’ Sarah Calvin was 36th.
ALPINE SKIING
Rutland takes 2nd and 3rd
LUDLOW — Woodstock swept the individual and team wins in Wednesday’s Alpine ski meet at Okemo Mountain.
The Rutland boys finished in second with 29 points, while the Wasps had 24. The Mount St. Joseph boys were fifth with 70 points.
The Raider girls were third with 37 points, trailing Woodstock and Burr and Burton.
In the boys race, Woodstock’s Aaron Wilson was first with a combined time of 1:41.51. Rutland’s Brady Kenosh and Reed Martin were second and third respectively. Teammate Zachary Nelson was ninth.
MSJ’s Ben Pencak was fifth overall, while Green Mountain’s Jayden Hinkle was 22nd and Mill River’s Chris Burnett was 37th.
On the girls’ side, Woodstock’s Alice Sperber took first, while the Raiders’ Ashleah Adams was second with a time of 1:47.69. Rutland teammate Lea Zmurko was sixth.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UMass-Boston 69, Castleton 43
CASTLETON — While the Castleton women’s basketball team won their game against UMass-Boston Wednesday night, the Castleton men fell to the Beacons 69-43.
Remy Brown opened things up with a layup. The Beacons were scoreless for the first four minutes of the game before Charles Mitchell tied it with a jump shot.
UMB went on a six-point run to lead 8-2. Brown and Igor Almeida narrowed the lead, but Mariano Rodriguez answered with a three-pointer.
Castleton called a 30-second timeout halfway into the half. However, UMB outscore the Spartans 11-1 before Demauriaye Smith ended the run with a free throw.
The Beacons went on a 19-point run before Brown broke it with a layup. Fouls continued to hurt the Spartans as UMB sank five free throws in less than a minute during that run.
UMB scored first in the second half with a layup by Mark Munroe. Their defense held the Spartans to zero points in the first three minutes.
Baskets from the three-point line Casey Belade and Denis LeCours narrowed the gap to 23 points. The Spartans continued to cut the lead, outscoring the Beacons 5-2 before a media timeout.
The teams continued to exchange shots going into the final 10 minutes of play. Castleton kept with UMB but couldn’t narrow the gap passed 19 points.
Although the Spartans continued making baskets, the Beacons continued to open the gap, outscoring Castleton 10-8 in the last five minutes of the game.
Brown led the Spartans in scoring with nine points, followed by Belade with eight points.
Michael Boyd had a game high 15 points for UMB, while Mitchell scored 14 points with eight rebounds. Munroe recorded 13 points with 15 rebounds.
The Spartans drop to 3-19 and face Southern Maine in Portland Saturday at 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Castleton 70, UMass-Boston 67
CASTLETON — Castleton women’s hoops edged UMass-Boston Wednesday night with a 70-67 win at home.
The Spartans grabbed the early momentum, running out to a 13-5 lead, capped by an Elise Magro 3.
The Beacons responded with an 8-0 run and the teams traded momentum as the quarter progressed, as Castleton held a three-point lead after one.
The Spartans opened up multiple five-point leads early in the second quarter, but UMB came back with five straight points to tie the game.
Castleton took a three-point lead into the half and opened up a nine-point lead midway through the third.
The Beacons went on a 9-2 run to cut the Spartans’ lead to two with less than three minutes left the quarter.
A layup by Rachel Tutkus tied it briefly, but Castleton rounded out the quarter with a 6-3 run.
The Beacons continued to keep up with the Spartans, and tied the game again at 55. A three-pointer by Joie Grassi gave UMass-Boston the lead midway through the fourth.
The teams continued to exchange the lead. Castleton got up to a six-point advantage before free throws and a three-pointer narrowed the lead to one point with less than a minute to go.
The Spartans called a full timeout, and started with the ball. A foul on Grassi sustained Castleton’s possession and Brooke Raiche made the layup to extend Castleton’s lead to three.
Both teams called a timeout with less than 10 seconds left in the game. The Beacon’s Jalani Jackson hit two free throws to make it a one-point game again, and Castleton called another timeout.
Another foul on the Beacons proved costly, as Magro sank two free throws. Jackson attempted the beat the buzzer with a three-pointer, but was unsuccessful, and the Spartans took the win.
Raiche was the top scorer for the Spartans with 24 points and six rebounds. Magro followed her teammate with 17 points, while Emilee Bose recorded 12 points with two baskets from the three-point line.
Jackson recorded 24 points for UMB with four three-pointers. Grassi was second in scoring with 18 points.
Castleton improves to 13-9 and travels to Portland Saturday to take on Southern Maine at 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
CU tabbed fifth
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — After making the Little East Conference Tournament in its inaugural season in the league, the Castleton University women’s lacrosse program was selected fifth in the 2020 Preseason Coaches Poll, as announced Wednesday.
The Spartans received 27 total points in the poll, voted on by the league’s eight head coaches. Plymouth State was tabbed as the preseason favorite with 53 points and five first-place votes, followed by Western Connecticut State at No. 2 with 51 points and two first-place votes. Southern Maine rounded out the top-three vote-getters with 43 points and one first-place vote, with Keene State landing at No. 4 with 41 points.
The Spartans, under first-year head coach Josh Dionne, return eight players from last season’s roster, including two of the team’s top three scorers.
Morgan Derosia, who led the team with 54 points on 34 goals and 20 assists, and Erin Shuttle, a 42-goal scorer a year ago, return for their senior seasons, while senior Megan Krumm and sophomore Aubra Linn provide offensive depth for Castleton.
Calista Carl, Erlande Georges and Grace Sharkey return on the defensive side of the ball with Raven Payne scheduled to see more minutes in goal, while Castleton added 12 newcomers to the squad.
The Spartans open their season on the road on Friday, February 28, at 4 p.m. against Bard.
