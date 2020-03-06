ST. JOHNSBURY — The Rutland girls basketball team punched its ticket to the Division I semifinals with a 31-29 win over St. Johnsbury Friday night. It’s their first appearance in 10 years.
The Raiders started the game with a 9-3 lead, but the Hilltoppers came from behind to take the lead in the second quarter.
The teams went back and forth throughout the third. The Raiders held St. Johnsbury to a one-point advantage at the end of the third.
“That was a good defensive effort on our girls’ part,” said Rutland coach Nathan Bellomo.
Going into the fourth quarter, the teams struggled to score points. A free throw and a layup put the Raiders on top, and St. Johnsbury called a timeout with less than a minute to go.
St. Johnsbury tied it with 32 seconds left, and Rutland called two timeouts. With 20 seconds left in the game, the Raiders started with the ball. Rylee Burgess sank a shot with a little over two seconds left. The Hilltoppers took one last shot, but the ball fell short of the net.
Burgess led Rutland in scoring with 14 points, while Josie Choniere was the top scorer for St. Johnsbury with 17 points. They were the only players in double figures.
The Raiders face undefeated Champlain Valley at UVM Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Division I Semifinals.
Lake Region 57, Otter Valley 45
ORLEANS — Otter Valley’s journey to Barre came to an end Friday night with a 57-45 loss to the No. 1 seed Lake Region.
The Rangers advance to the Division III semifinals and face Oxbow Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The Otters finish the season 11-12.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Local NCAA connections
The NCAA Division III men’s and women’s basketball tournaments began on Friday night and there area connections throughout the field.
Rutland High graduate Noah Tyson is one of the key players for a 24-3 Colby College team that played 21-6 Christopher Newport in Friday’s game at Stevens Institute in New Jersey. The Colby-Christopher Newport winner advanced to play either Stevens or Nichols on Saturday.
Middlebury was at Brockport for its first-round game on Friday night. The 20-5 Panthers were pitted against 20-7 Westfield State for the right to play either Brockport or Coast Guard on Saturday.
The women’s side saw 23-4 U.S. Merchant Marine, coached by former Castleton University athlete and Green Mountain College coach Matt Dempsey, going against 24-3 Rowan at Amherst, Massachusetts. If Dempsey’s Mariners won Friday, they moved on to play either Amherst or Framingham State on Saturday.
The 23-4 Eastern Connecticut women’s team, winners of Castleton’s Little East Conference, is in Grantham, Pennsylvania where it took on 21-6 St. John Fisher on Friday. A win by Eastern Connecticut meant the Warriors will battle either the host Messiah team or Keystone on Saturday.
FRIDAY PLAYOFF GAMES
Girls basketball
Division I
CVU 66, Rice 31
Essex 52, Burlington 49
Division II
Enosburg 40, BBA 35
North Country 53, Spaulding 39
Division III
Oxbow 39, Peoples 38
Windsor 58, Vergennes 43
Thetford 58, Bellows Falls 41
Division IV
Mid-Vermont 53, Danville 36
Girls hockey
Division I
BCHS 4, Harwood 2
Essex 3, BFA St. Albans 2
Division II
Spaulding 5, Missisquoi 0
CVU 2, NCU/LI 1
