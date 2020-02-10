BRATTLEBORO — The Rutland girls basketball team bounced back from its loss to Fair Haven with a 47-32 win against Brattleboro Monday night.
Rylee Burgess led the Raiders with 15 points, while Karsyn Bellomo had nine.
Rutland coach Nate Bellomo said all but two players got into the scoring column.
Julie Hendricks had six points for the Colonels.
The Raiders led 27-9 at the half.
Rutland improves to 9-5 and hosts rival Burr and Burton on Wednesday at College of Saint Joseph.
Springfield 53, Woodstock 29
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield girls basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak Monday night with a 53-27 win over Woodstock.
The Cosmos had full control of their court, holding the Wasps to only eight points in the first half.
Springfield coach Pete Peck said his team came out strong and played more like themselves.
“We ran the floor really well,” he said.
Hailey Perham earned the spot of top scorer with 19 points. Teammates Gabby Wardwell and Julianna Albero recorded 16 and eight points respectively.
Lara Tarleton lead Woodstock in scoring with nine points.
The Cosmos (9-5) travel to Manchester Friday to take on Burr and Burton.
Arlington 41, Poultney 35
ARLINGTON — The Poultney girls basketball team fell to Arlington 41-35 Monday afternoon.
The Blue Devils were in control for the beginning of the game, leading the Eagles by nine points.
However, an injury in the third quarter took their top scorer, Grace Hayes, out of the game. Poultney coach Todd Hayes said his team began to struggle offensively from there, recording only three points in the quarter.
“Arlington picked the pressure up in the second half,” he said.
Despite the injury, Hayes was the top scorer of the game with 14 points. Teammate Marissa Holcomb recorded seven points and 10 rebounds.
Arlington’s Sidney Herrington and Schuylar Nolan scored 11 points each, while Denita Moore scored 10 points.
The Blue Devils (5-9) return home Thursday to host Mid-Vermont Christian at 5:30 p.m.
West Rutland 51, Rivendell 26
ORFORD, N.H. — The West Rutland girls basketball team remained undefeated Monday night with a 51-26 win over Rivendell.
Westside (15-0) travels to Royalton Thursday to take on White River Valley. Rivendell drops to 4-7.
Leland & Gray 46,
Green Mountain 33
CHESTER — Green Mountain fell to the Leland & Grey 46-33 Monday night.
Green Mountain coach Jeff Buffum cited a slow start from his team, turnovers and a lack of rebounds as contributing factors to the loss.
Kim Cummings lead the Chieftains in scoring with 17 points. Grace Tyrell followed her teammate with 10 points.
The Rebels’ Sydney Hescock lead both teams in scoring with 20 points.
The Chieftains (2-14) return to action Thursday when they host Bellows Falls.
Proctor 58, Black River 5
LUDLOW — The Proctor girls basketball team cruised to a 58-5 win against Black River Saturday night.
Maddie Flanders led the way with 19 points. Maggie McKearin had 12 points, while Allie Almond had 10.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Windsor 54, Springfield 45
WINDSOR — While the Springfield girls squashed their opponent Monday night, the Springfield boys were swarmed by the Yellow Jackets of Windsor in a 54-45 loss.
Windsor coach Harry Ladue said the game was fairly close throughout, as the teams were never more than points apart.
Damian Warner was the top scorer for Springfield with 18 points.
Windsor’s Owen Abrahamsen scored 18 points as well. Teammate John Cook followed with 12 points.
The Cosmos (4-11) return home Wednesday to host Woodstock at 7 p.m. The Yellow Jackets improve to 5-11 and return home Thursday to host Woodstock.
Arlington 44, Poultney 40
ARLINGTON — The Poultney boys basketball team was edged by Arlington 44-40 Monday night.
The Blue Devils (11-6) return to their home court Thursday to host Sharon Academy at 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
CU’s Kalm honored
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — For the fifth time this season, Castleton University’s Alexis Kalm has been named New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) Goalie of the Week for the week ending February 9.
Kalm recorded the pair of overtime victories, helping lead the Spartans to sole possession of second-place in the NEHC standings.
In Saturday’s contest, Kalm allowed just two goals while playing over 62 minutes for a goals-against average of 1.93 in a 3-2 overtime win over Southern Maine. Kalm backed that performance up on Sunday against Suffolk. The senior from Aberdeen, N.C., posted 35 saves including 15 in the third period and overtime, leading the Spartans to a 3-2 win over the Rams.
Kalm, who was one of only two NEHC goalies to post two wins this weekend, backstopped a defense that only allowed one power goal in eight chances while recording a save percentage of .943.
The Spartans will take on Johnson & Wales on Friday at 4 p.m.
ALPINE SKIING
CU men stay undefeated
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. The Castleton University men’s Alpine ski team capped its first undefeated season in the MacConnell Division in grand fashion Sunday, winning the giant slalom at West Mountain by more than seven seconds and placing four racers inside the top six.
The Spartans ended the regular season 10-0. They had the No. 1 individual finisher in each of the 10 races on the season, to earn their second consecutive MacConnell Division title.
Castleton posted a team time of 6:23.59 Sunday, with second-place Clarkson clocking in at 6:30.78. Babson was third at 6:34.31, followed by St. Anselm College and University of Connecticut in fourth and fifth, respectively.
Robby Kelley posted the two fastest runs of the day to top the field by more than three seconds, clocking in at 2:04.79. Kelley won eight of the 10 races this season, including seven in a row to end the regular season.
The Castleton women claimed their third straight MacConnell Division title, finishing second in the giant slalom at West Mountain.
Castleton finished just more than a full second behind Babson in Sunday’s race with a time of 6:45.12, but the Spartans sealed the division title after winning eight of the 10 races this season.
Karoline Rettenbacher landed on the podium with a third-place finish, posting a total time of 2:14.32.
NORDIC SKIING
CU men, women take first
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — The Castleton University women’s Nordic ski team, wrapping up the 2019-20 regular season, earned a first-place team finish in the 3x3 sprint relay on day two of the Clarkson Invitational Sunday morning at Mt. Van Hoevenberg.
The Spartans only submitted one team into the relay but came out victorious. The team of Megan Greene, Adrienne Toof and Emily Greene coasted to the win while Megan Greene had the fastest split time of the day among all competitors in 3:27.7.
The Spartans took home the team title with six points. Clarkson University (15 points), University of Vermont (24 points), Cornell University (33 points), and Skidmore College (42 points) rounded out the top-five in team scoring.
The Castleton men notched a first-place finish.
The Spartans’ A team of Andrew Doherty, John Henry Paluszek, and Devin Perry was first as each skier took on the 1.3-kilometer course three times. Perry led the way for the team as he had the fastest split of all three in 2:43.9.
