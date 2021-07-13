The guy standing in the blocks did not look like the prototypical sprinter, wearing sneakers with his baseball hat backwards.
Then, again, why would Jack Burke look like a track and field athlete? He was a baseball player and a football player. He stole more than 20 bases this spring for the Bellows Falls Union High School baseball team and was selected to play in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, the annual all-star football game to be played Aug. 7 at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium.
“He had always been a baseball player because I was always a baseball coach,” his father Shawn Burke said.
But Jack’s girlfriend was on the track and field team so he ambled over there after baseball practice one day this spring.
The Terriers were missing one of the runners on their 4x100 relay unit that day at practice so Burke asked coach Tim Eno if he could jump in. All he did was run the fastest time on the team for his 100 meters, 11.7 seconds.
It was instant love. Burke loved track. He relished being able to use that speed that had made him a successful base stealer to win races.
He wanted more. He had to compete in three meets to be eligible for the Division II State Meet.
He got his baptismal fire against Windsor. He won the 100 in 11.3 seconds, won the 200 and was on the winning 4x100 relay team.
He got in his other two meets to be eligible for the State Meet.
“It was a little tricky balancing track with baseball,” Shawn said.
Jack had already been accepted at Vermont Tech but wasn’t that enthused about the prospect of attending the school in Randolph.
He had friends at Keene State and Sean suggested he apply to Keene to see what might happen.
The beat went on at the track. He won the long jump with a mark of 20-10.75, captured the 100 in 11.35 seconds and ran the anchor for a victory in the 4x100 in another meet. He won three events at the State Meet and placed second in the 200 meters.
“Not because I’m his father, but it looked to the naked eye like he had won,” Shawn said. “Coach Eno asked for a photo but they wouldn’t give into him.”
One of the rewards for all this success was a call from Keene State head track and field coach Paige Mills. She left no doubt that she would love to have Burke as part of the team.
“Coach Lockerby was pretty good about it. He is old school and he would never let him leave practice early for a track practice but it all went pretty well,” Shawn said.
There have been other instances of athletes finding their sport belatedly.
Fair Haven’s Parker Morse played soccer most of his years at Fair Haven Union High School but started kicking for the Slaters on the football field, eventually switching full time to football.
Today, he is a kicker/punter on the Western New England University football team.
“I remember him. He was rugged athlete,” Shawn said of Morse.
Now, Jack Burke has found a new passion and can’t wait for the next chapter, wearing the bright red of the Keene State track and field team.
“I have never paid much attention to track and field,” Shawn said.
He will be now.
“I am looking forward to going to the meets, even on the road, during the indoor season. We don’t do much during the winter,” Shawn said.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.