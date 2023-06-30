Last summer, the Bennington Little League 12-and-under all-star team needed a late comeback to best Rutland in a District 2 tournament elimination game.
There was no comeback needed in their return trip on Friday in the opening game of the 2023 district tournament.
Bennington cruised to a 7-0 victory at White Memorial Park on the back of a dominant pitching outing from right-hander Ben Burnell.
Burnell riddled Rutland hitters all game, allowing just one hit, a hard-hit shot up the middle by RCLL cleanup hitter Hank Wiegers in the second inning.
He was lights out otherwise, striking out nine batters, and he didn't allow a baserunner after the second inning.
"(Ben) established the first-pitch strikes," said Bennington coach Mike Becker. "That helped him work quickly through. (Rutland) is a good little hitting team. Location-wise, (Ben) moved it around well."
Rutland had some decent swings off Burnell, but when the ball was put in play, Bennington made the plays. One of the highlight defensive plays of the game was a great catch at first base on a line drive hit by Wiegers in the fifth inning.
"Their pitcher was very consistent," said RCLL coach Tucker Peterson. "I'd like to get the bats going, but when we hit it, they were making the plays. That's just the way it goes."
Bennington plated two runs in the first inning, one coming on a RBI single by Landon Becker, but they missed chances to add on the opening innings, leaving a pair of runners in scoring position in the second and third.
The clutch hits eventually came and Bennington scored a trio of runs in the fourth inning. Nolan Sherman drove in a run on a double and No. 11 hitter Abe O'Brien plated two on a single to turn the batting order over.
Bennington would tack on two more runs in the fifth inning.
"(Rutland) is a scrappy team. The first couple innings, we just couldn't get timely hits," coach Becker said. "They did a nice job of sticking with it and sticking to a game plan. Eventually, some of those balls dropped."
Bennington notched 10 hits. Landon Becker led the way with three knocks. while Paul had two doubles.
Isaac Peterson worked into the fifth for Rutland, before he was lifted for Wiegers with no outs in the inning. Wiegers went an inning, before Myles Munroe finished the game on the mound for RCLL.
"There weren't a lot of unearned runs," coach Peterson said. "The pitching was really good across the board. The catching and fielding was really solid. I think there's a lot to build off in this game."
Rutland had a warmup game recently against Manchester and is still finding its groove as a team. Coach Peterson hopes they continue to gel as the tournament progresses.
"We'll get another shot at these guys," coach Peterson said. "We're getting the dynamics and getting the kids used to each other."