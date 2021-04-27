After last Friday’s loss to Mount Anthony, Rutland junior Jevan Valente didn’t know if his season was over or not.
He had an arm injury and had to come out early, but luckily, the injury wasn’t as bad anyone thought. Valente was the designated hitter in Tuesday’s game against Burr and Burton at Giorgetti Field and he took advantage of his chance.
In the fifth inning, with his team on the brink of being mercy-ruled, Valente made sure more baseball would be played, cranking a home run to left field. It was one of the few Rutland offensive highlights in a 17-2 loss to the Bulldogs in six innings.
“I had been slumping and I saw an 0-2 pitch. I had been out in front of everything and started swinging with a bigger bat,” Valente said. “I thought to myself that I had to shorten up and barrel it up and go. And it went.”
It landed a few feet into the woods and gave the junior the second home run of his high school career. He hit a homer in the playoffs as a freshman against Brattleboro.
“That was nice because we needed another run to keep playing,” said Rutland coach Geoff Bloomer. “That gave us a little bit of boost. This group hasn’t given up in any of these games. They’ve fought to the end.”
Following the Valente homer, BBA reliever Max Brownlee settled down. He gave up a walk to Tyler Weatherhogg and single to Ben Spiro, but he worked out of the jam without giving up another run.
In the top of the sixth inning, the Bulldogs did what they had been doing all day, hitting the baseball.
Brandon Burns ground-rule double to start the inning and the line kept moving from there. Nate Smilko and Will Addington both had two-RBI base hits as BBA scored six runs in the inning. Rutland couldn’t muster anything to keep the game going.
Rutland started Tyler Weatherhogg on the hill. He threw strikes but the Bulldogs were on him throughout his outing.
In the first inning, a double apiece from Addington and Trevor Greene pushed across two runs. In the second inning, a towering triple pulled over the right fielder’s head by Sam Steinman did the big damage as three Bulldogs scored in the inning.
BBA’s bats remained hot as the innings went on. The Bulldogs posted three runs in the third and fourth to lead 11-0.
Addington, Greene, Brandon Burns and Coleman Reese had multi-hit games for the Bulldogs.
Weatherhogg had given way to Regan Bird for Rutland in the fourth inning and Boston Patorti came on to pitch in the sixth.
“I was impressed with my pitchers,” Bloomer said.
“They were throwing strikes and weren’t walking many guys. That’s been our kryptonite in our other games, so I was happy with that outcome.”
Greene pitched for BBA, going three innings and striking out six, before giving way to Brownlee.
Rutland got its first run in the fourth inning.
Ben Spiro got on base on an error by BBA’s first baseman Greene who lost a throw to the base in the sun due to the shadows. Another Bulldog error allowed Bird to reach and Lucas Shook hit a hard ground shot to short that scored Spiro.
Rutland (0-4) is at Fair Haven on Thursday.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.