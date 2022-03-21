The Rutland boys lacrosse team has a new man calling the shots on the sidelines this spring at Alumni Field.
Ben Burton takes over as head coach of the Raiders from Sean Miller, who was the coach for two years, the first of which canceled because of the growing COVID-19 pandemic.
Monday was the first day of spring sports practices for most athletes across the state and the Rutland laxers made their way out to the turf on the windy afternoon to get it going.
"We're excited. A lot of these kids I've been coaching since third or fourth grade," Burton said. "It's good to follow them through and work with them at the next level. I'm hoping they bring the excitement with them."
Burton is a longtime coach in the area, so it makes the transition into the high school job a smooth one.
"I know, for the most part, what I'm dealing with, the personalities and all of that," Burton said.
Lacrosse can be a sport where roster numbers can fluctuate. Rutland is seeing lower turnout at the lower levels recently, but has a solid group in place in the high school program.
Burton said the program has about 30 guys in it as of Monday's practice, a number that can go up as the season gets closer.
"Hopefully, we have some stragglers come in," Burton said. "We have a pretty decent group of seniors and juniors that will lead us."
Rutland opens up at home on April 9 against eight-time defending Division I champion CVU.
The Redhawks were the team that ended the Raiders' season last spring in the D-I quarterfinals. The 2021 season a bit up and down for Rutland as it went 5-11 playing a tough schedule.
There weren't a ton of graduation losses heading into the year, so that's a good starting place for Burton to build off of for this year's group.
"The group we have here is a good group of kids. They play hard," Burton said. "We're going to try and build off of what they've been doing and continue to succeed."
Teams often take on the mentality of their coach. Burton is a guy who can be soft-spoken, but he knows the game like the back of his hand.
"I'm kind of calm and collected, so I'd like like to see that in them in terms of having respect on the field and not running their mouths," Burton said. "I want them to have passion for the game and have excitement."
Rutland was working through help drills and ground balls at the start of practice on Monday, pulling onto the road that is the 2022 season.
April 9 will be here faster than they know it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.