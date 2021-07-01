CASTLETON — White River Junction Post 84 ace Alex Bushway has a knack for coming through when his team truly needs a standout performance.
White River Junction was short on arms coming into Thursday’s matchup with Lakes Region, but the only arm Post 84 needed was Bushway’s as he threw a one-hitter in a 9-1 win at Castleton University.
The game didn’t start out great for Bushway when Lakers leadoff hitter Joe Valerio ripped a hard-hit double to left field, but from that moment on, the Hartford High standout was lights out.
“(Alex) is just so level-headed. Nothing phases him,” said first-year White River Junction coach Dylan Spencer. “It doesn’t matter if he gives up a double. It doesn’t matter if he walks a guy. He goes right back after the next hitter. He throws first-pitch strikes and he works from there.
“We didn’t really have anybody in relief, so he was going the distance regardless.”
Lakes Region pushed across its lone run in the first inning on a groundout by Ryan Alt that scored Valerio.
Bushway didn’t face more than four batters in any inning the rest of the way. He finished the day with seven strikeouts and walked four batters.
Lakes Region had its share of good swings off Bushway. The Lakers had some hard-hit balls into the outfield, but Post 84 was flawless defensively making every play.
“We hit a handful hard, but couldn’t get them to fall,” said Lakes Region coach Adam Greenlese. “That’s been the story of the season. You have to be able to do that more than just those couple few times.
“However, if those balls land, it becomes a different game.”
White River Junction’s bats matched its elite pitching and clean defense.
Post 84 scored a pair of runs in the first inning. Nick Martin singled and Jacob Dwinell drove him in on a double. Dwinell eventually was plated on a wild pitch.
White River Junction scored two more in the third, before breaking the game open a bit in the fourth with well-executed plays.
Johnny Clark walked to start the fourth and Drew Martin was hit by a pitch. Nate O’Donnell then singled to load the bases.
Jacob Barry came up next and laid down a perfect squeeze bunt to score Clark and Nick Martin hit a fly ball deep enough to score the tagging Drew Martin. O’Donnell scored the last run of the inning on a passed ball.
“We were able to settle in,” Spencer said. “Coming into today, we only had 10 guys, so everyone was a little bit tense and on edge not wanting to make mistakes and cost us a game.
“Getting a lead like that early into a game, it really sets the tone the rest of the game. We needed this win, we got it and we have two important games on Saturday against Bellows Falls.”
That doubleheader will be a big challenge for the Post 84 bunch, with Bellows Falls coming into Thursday as the top team in the Southern Division. The first game of the twin bill gets going at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Bellows Falls.
Lakes Region has struggled mightily to find the win column, losing six league games in a row. The Lakers hope to break that streak on Saturday when they host Bennington Post 13 for a doubleheader at Fair Haven Union High School. First pitch of the doubleheader is at noon on Saturday.
Thursday’s game and Saturday’s doubleheader are the only home games for Lakes Region that will not be played at St. Peter’s Field in Rutland.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.